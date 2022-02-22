Red Roof to replace Route 50 Motel

The vacant <strong>Bourbonnais Township</strong> motel along Illinois Route 50 will soon have a new name — following an extensive and expensive renovation.

<strong>Red Roof Plus</strong>, one of the more recognizable names in overnight lodging, will be the new name on the former <strong>Route 50 Motel</strong>, at 1311 N. State Route 50, immediately north of the <strong>Denny’s restaurant</strong>.

The 92-room, pet-friendly location is expected to open in early March.

Route 50 Motel had been vacant for about two years. It was purchased in 2021 by <strong>Praful “Paul” Somaiya</strong> under the limited liability corporation of <strong>APK</strong> <strong>Hospitality</strong>, which purchased the three-story property for $825,000 and is investing an additional $370,000 into the site, according to records from the <strong>Kankakee County Planning</strong> and <strong>Recorder of Deeds</strong> offices.

The planning department noted extensive renovations are being made to the location, including the installation of an elevator, a first-floor restaurant, repaving the parking lot and room renovations.

Somaiya noted the Bourbonnais Township location will be the third for the company as it also operates hotels in <strong>Downers Grover</strong> and <strong>Oak Brook</strong>. He noted the company specializes in distressed properties.

“There is definitely a demand for hotel lodging here. This property was too good of a deal to pass up. We saw an opportunity. This is a great area,” he said, noting there was no hiding the fact that the location was an “eyesore” when it was purchased.

He noted all 92 rooms — which are about 200 square feet — were basically gutted and rebuilt. Twenty-one rooms will offer jacuzzi tubs.

“There was nothing here that we kept. Everything here is brand new,” he said.

“We are right off the highway. We believe this property can be a gold mine,” he said. He noted many potential investors shied away from the location because it needed such extensive work.

He noted these are the properties his company specializes in.

“If we are going to do this, we are going to do it right,” he said.

He said the restaurant will not be available once renovations are complete. He said that phase will likely open about a month after the hotel opens. He said the restaurant will be available to anyone in the community, not just guests.

He anticipates the location will employ 15-20.

The 5-acre Bourbonnais Township location has been the site of a hotel or motel since 1973.

He also said the outdoor swimming pool will be enclosed so it will be available for use year-round.

When the property was being operated as the Route 50 Motel, it had become a common location for problems and was frequently visited by Kankakee County Sheriff deputies to deal with problems.

The hope is new ownership will put those problems in the rear-view mirror and bring the location up to modern-day standards as there is a growing need for lodging accommodations.

The nearest Red Roof Inn locations are in <strong>Monee, Joliet</strong> and <strong>Kentland, Ind.</strong>

There are more than 600 Red Roof locations in the United States, but they are primarily located in the Midwest, south and eastern portions of the county. The hotel chain was founded in 1973.