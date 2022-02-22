Kankakee County Animal Control offering spay and neuter coupons

Today is National Spay Day, and Kankakee County Animal Control is kicking off its SNIP (Spay and Neuter Incentive Programs) program.

Through March 22, spay and neuter coupons are available to Kankakee County residents via pick-up at Kankakee County Animal Control, 1270 Stanford Drive, Kankakee.

Coupons must be presented at the time of surgery and there is a limit of two coupons per household. The coupon value is $40 for dogs and $30 for cats. Pet owners are responsible for the balance of the surgery expense and all other expenses incurred at the animal hospital.

Owner must bring in proof of residency (Illinois State ID and a current utility bill). They also must bring in proof of pet ownership. Medical records and bill of sale are examples of proof of ownership. Pictures may be accepted if it includes the pet and owner, though Animal Control reserves the right to deny pictures as proof of ownership.

Current rabies and registration will be required at the time of surgery at the owner’s expense. County ordinance also requires that a pet be microchipped.

Coupons will be honored through May 31. KCAC recommends calling veterinarians prior to picking up coupons due to COVID-19 restraints at clinics.

Participating veterinarian clinics include Beecher Veterinary Clinic in Beecher, Kankakee Animal Hospital in Kankakee, VCA County West Animal Hospital in Kankakee, National Animal Welfare Society (NAWS) in Mokena, South Suburban Humane Society in Chicago Heights, and Spay Illinois in Lisle. For more information, call 815-937-2949.