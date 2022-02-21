Manteno to take part in Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Daily Journal staff report

MANTENO — The community is invited to be bold and get cold by taking the Polar Plunge to support Special Olympics Illinois athletes, with participants having a new way to take part this year.

The 2022 Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge presented by GEICO will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at Manteno Sportsmen’s Club, 851 N. Main St., Manteno.

Participants can register at <a href="https://bit.ly/MantenoPlunge" target="_blank">bit.ly/MantenoPlunge</a> and can find additional information at <a href="https://www.plungeillinois.com" target="_blank">plungeillinois.com</a>.

This year, participants may choose from one of two options. Plunge Our Way will look familiar to past events — this means attending one of the many in-person Polar Plunges hosted directly by Special Olympics Illinois. Plunge Your Way is the newest version of the Polar Plunge.

Participants are encouraged to get creative with Plunge Your Way, whether that’s at home in a kiddie pool, at the office with buckets of water or any way one can safely “plunge.”

Participants are encouraged to commemorate the plunge by taking pictures and videos, and tag Special Olympics Illinois on Facebook/Instagram (@specialolympicsillinois) and Twitter (@SO_Illinois) and using the official hashtag #BeBoldGetCold.

Special Olympics Illinois encourages participants to exercise safe Plunge Your Way choices and organizers advise participants that Special Olympics Illinois is not responsible for any injuries that occur while participating in the Plunge Your Way option.

Registered participants must raise a minimum of $100 to plunge to receive the annual Polar Plunge sweatshirt. Those who raise more than $100 may earn other incentive prizes. All proceeds collected by plungers benefit the more than 23,000 traditional athletes and 13,000 Young Athletes of Special Olympics Illinois.

For more information, contact Region E Plunge Director Patty Welsh at pwelsh@soill.org or call 708-997-0701.