KLASEY: Florence B. Price a musical pioneer

History was made in Chicago’s Auditorium Theatre on the evening of June 15, 1933.

It happened when Chicago Symphony Orchestra conductor Frederick Stock called forth the opening notes of a composition entitled “Symphony in E minor.” The concert program noted that this was the work’s first performance.

Unlike most classical music at that time, “Symphony in E minor” had not been written by a long-dead European male composer. Instead, its composer was a very much alive American female. To be more precise, an African-American female.

The composer was Florence B. Price, and the historic event was the first performance by a major orchestra of a full-length symphonic work written by an African-American woman. In her lifetime, Florence Price composed more than 300 musical pieces, including four symphonies.

Kankakee area music lovers will have an opportunity to hear one of Price’s major compositions, “Symphony No. 3 in C minor,” next weekend. On Feb. 26, the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra will present Price’s work as the centerpiece of its concert at Morning Star Baptist Church, 570 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee. The concert will begin at 6 p.m.

Born in Little Rock, Ark., on April 9, 1887, Florence was the youngest of three children born to Dr. James H. Smith and his wife, Florence. Dr. Smith was a dentist; Mrs. Smith was a music teacher who began her daughter’s musical education at an early age — the future composer’s first public piano performance was at the age of 4. Young Florence also showed an early interest in composing music; her first composition was published when she was only 11 years old.

She was accepted as an organ and piano student by Boston’s prestigious New England Conservatory of Music, beginning classes there in 1903 at the age of 16. “Although Price’s studies at the conservatory were concentrated in teaching and organ performance,” noted Rae Linda Brown in her Florence Price biography, “The Heart of a Woman, “she was becoming more serious than ever about her interest in composing. While a student at the conservatory, Price wrote her first symphony and a string trio, both based on Negro folk music. Neither of these scores has survived.”

Even though she was enrolled in two degree programs, Florence graduated in three years, rather than the traditional four. In the 1906 graduating class of 58 students, she was the only person to receive two degrees.

After a six-year period of teaching music in her hometown of Little Rock and at a college in Georgia, she married Thomas J. Price, a successful lawyer, in 1912. In addition to the role of wife and mother, Florence resumed her composition work, concentrating on teaching pieces for piano and for violin with piano accompaniment.

In 1927, the Price family (which by then included two daughters), relocated to Chicago to escape the oppressive “Jim Crow” segregation laws in Arkansas and other states of the South. “It was in Chicago that Price’s artistic impulse was liberated,” wrote Rae Linda Brown. “She discovered a city full of vitality and an environment that was conducive to her creative energy. ... By the early 1930s, Price had developed into a serious composer.”

The year 1931 was one of highs and lows: Florence’s nearly 23-year marriage to Thomas Price ended in divorce, and she began work on her most ambitious composition to date, the “Symphony in E minor.” The following year, she would enter that symphony and three other works in the annual Wanamaker Music Contest, which awarded substantial cash prizes to African-American composers.

When results of the 1932 competition were announced, Florence Price won two of the three prizes. Her “Symphony in E minor” was awarded $500, and her “Sonata in E minor” won $250. The other two compositions entered by Price — “Ethiopia’s Shadow in America” and her “Fantasie No. 4” — won honorable mentions.

Her symphony that won the top prize in the Wanamaker contest was the same work that would be played by the Chicago Symphony Orchestra in the history-making 1933 concert at the Auditorium Theatre. After the Chicago concert, music critics were enthusiastic in their praise of Price’s symphony.

“A large and appreciative audience in the old Auditorium last night cheered Chicago’s Symphony orchestra. The hundreds of music lovers enjoyed the Symphony in E minor ...” wrote the Chicago Tribune’s critic. The reviewer for the Chicago Daily News declared, “Price’s symphony is worthy of a place in the regular symphonic repertory.”

Although the Great Depression years caused Price to struggle financially, her professional reputation grew steadily. Her compositions were being performed nationally, especially by orchestras funded by the federal WPA Music Program, her music was being distributed by several publishers, and she was performing and teaching.

While most of her compositional work was done at her Chicago home, she also owned a piano-equipped summer cottage in Kankakee County, where she likely worked on compositions. The cottage, which she called “Riverwood,” was possibly located along the Kankakee River east of Kankakee.

After the composer’s death in 1953, the cottage fell into disrepair and was targeted by vandals. In 2009, Darrell and Vicki Gatwood, of St. Anne, purchased the derelict property as a renovation project. They found pages covered with musical notation scattered on floors and boxes filled with similar materials. The name “Florence Price” appeared on many of the papers.

Research on the Internet led them to the University of Arkansas, which had a small archive of Price’s work. In a 2021 Chicago Tribune story of Price’s life and career, University of Arkansas archivist Tim Nutt observed, “It’s a wonder anything survived in that house. A few papers were mildewed or molded, but for the most part, they were in extraordinarily good condition.” The material found in her summer cottage forms the core of the Florence Price Papers in the university’s Special Collections Department.

In 1939, famed African-American contralto Marian Anderson stood on the steps of Washington's Lincoln Memorial to sing before a crowd of 75,000 after being denied the use of Constitution Hall for a concert. Florence B. Price played a role in this historic event. What was it?

Answer: The closing work of Anderson's recital was Price's arrangement of the spiritual "My Soul's Been Anchored in de Lord." Price and Anderson were close friends; the contralto often performed vocal music written or arranged by Price.