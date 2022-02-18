CSL light display honors Rare Disease Month

BRADLEY — The green, purple, pink and blue lights on display along the front of the CSL Behring plant in Bourbonnais Township are not only about beautifying the area.

The colorful light display is also being used to highlight the fact that February is Rare Disease Month, which culminates on Feb. 28 with Rare Disease Day.

There are more than 7,000 rare diseases affecting more than 300 million people worldwide.

The CSL display is one of dozens of landmarks across the world to take part in the “Light Up For Rare” campaign.

The CSL plant, which employs about 1,500, is near the intersection of Illinois 50 and Armour Road.

CSL develops and delivers innovative therapies for those living with conditions in the immunology, hematology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory and transplant therapeutic areas.