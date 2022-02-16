Man in custody after shots fired at Manteno warehouse

MANTENO — A dispute between employees led to shots being fired and one arrest at a warehouse distribution center in Manteno, according to the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were called to the scene shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday for an incident in the parking lot of the warehouse in the 1100 block of Sycamore Road in Manteno.

Upon arrival to the facility, police found no one was injured by gunfire and that the incident appeared to have resulted from a dispute among employees, according to the sheriff’s department. Also responding to the scene were the Manteno and Grant Park police departments.

After speaking with multiple witnesses on scene, deputies took 28-year-old Matthew C. Jones, of Matteson, into custody, according to police. Jones was transported to the Jerome Combs Detention Center, where he was booked in on preliminary charges of reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated assault.

The firearm used in the incident was located and recovered, according to police.

“It’s extremely unfortunate that these types of occurrences have become all too common in and around the workplace,” Sheriff Mike Downey said. “I thank our deputies and neighboring agencies for assisting us and responding so quickly, which ultimately led to a peaceful resolution.”