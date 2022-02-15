Kankakee County NAACP, KCC host Black History Month events

Daily Journal staff report

Kankakee Community College and the Kankakee County NAACP are hosting events in the coming weeks to honor and celebrate Black History Month.

<strong>Virtual celebration event</strong>

From 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23, the Education Committee of the NAACP — Kankakee County Branch 3035, in partnership with the Kankakee Public Library, will present a Black History Month virtual celebration event.

The event will examine “Is the dream still alive and relevant in 2022?” and will present a video of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1963 speech. There then will be a pros-and-cons discussion on the relevance of the dream in 2022.

Additionally, the event will include Black History trivia, as well as information on an essay contest for young adults and prizes. The event is free to the public.

To join, the Zoom meeting ID is 84008076-2355 and the passcode is 912678. Attendees also can call 312-262-6799 and use the ID and passcode to enter.

For more information on the Kankakee County Branch NAACP chapter, go to <a href="https://www.kankakeecountybranchnaacp.org" target="_blank">kankakeecountybranchnaacp.org</a>, or call 815-932-0858.

<strong>Black Music Appreciation: Silent Dance Party</strong>

From 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, the music of Black musicians and artists will be played on three different headphone channels.

Listeners will have the ability to select which channel to listen to as they join the party. Headphones will be provided for use.

This Student Life event will be held at KCC’s College Center. For more information, call 815-802-8628.