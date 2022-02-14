Hardware store up for sale in downtown Herscher

<strong>Dan Martin</strong> was simply looking to buy a clothes dryer some 20 years ago when he walked into the <strong>Hardware Hank</strong> store in <strong>downtown Herscher</strong>.

He did buy the dryer, but during the transaction the then-owner asked if he would be interested in purchasing the store as well.

As crazy as it may have sounded, Martin, now 52, went home and after putting the dryer in place mentioned the conversation to his wife, <strong>Jodi</strong>. He found himself thinking more and more about the business, <strong>Martin & Sons Hardware Hank</strong>, at 151 S. Main St.

Then a seven-year employee with the <strong>Kankakee County Regional Office of Education</strong> where he worked with the program’s alternative school, Martin, a 1987 graduate of <strong>Herscher High School</strong>, decided the time was right.

He and his wife bought Hardware Hank.

Fast-forward some 19 years later, Martin is once again seeking a career change and he recently posted on Facebook his intention of selling the business.

“In an attempt to stay ahead of the rumor mill, I would like to announce that today [Feb. 7], Martin & Sons Hardware Hank is officially for sale. After a whole lot of thought and discussions, we have decided that the time is right to sell.”

He noted the sale process may take some time and he wanted to assure the community he would not be closing the location.

“We will continue to operate business as usual until we sell. Feel free to call or stop in with any questions,” he concluded.

Martin noted business is fine.

“I’m ready for a change. I’m just taking the next step in my career,” he said. Asked what that next step may be, he said at this point it’s unknown. “I’m working on a few things.”

He added, “Worst-case scenario there are enough jobs out there. I will survive.”

He and his family have been discussing this potential move for a couple years. He noted his sons, <strong>Jed</strong> and <strong>Jace</strong>, both in college, are most definitely taking different career paths which do not include operating a cash register and lending advice on paint, nails and leaky faucets.

The approximately 6,500-square-foot store is also owned by Martin.

He said this move is not about being squeezed out of the hardware market by big-box retailers. Herscher and surrounding community members have been loyal to him, he said.

“We are a small-town business in the middle of the cornfield,” he said. “We’re a typical small-town hardware store. We have a little bit of everything.”

He noted he has perhaps 400 to 700 customers in any given week. He once knew most of them by name, but as the village has grown, there are most certainly new faces shopping at the store.

He said the location has been hardware based for nearly 50 years. The previous owner had it for 28 years. He’s now been the face for about 19.

“I’m excited about the future. I’m relatively young.”

The store will continue to operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

“I always wanted to own my own business. I did it. Herscher is a great area,” he said. “This is just about the next step.”