$1.06 million grant to expand Show Bus reach

Kankakee County was recently approved for a $1.06 million grant that will be used for the Show Bus program, which provides public transportation to rural residents of the county.

The grant is a part of the Rebuild Illinois plan’s second round of funding. The county will receive $360,000 to replace paratransit vehicles to accommodate a higher number of passengers while allowing for social distancing. In addition to the vehicles, the county will also receive $700,000 for an upgraded vehicle storage facility, which will be a centralized location for the service’s fleet.

While the service saw a decrease in its ridership thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler said it still provides a vital form of transportation for residents who live in rural areas of Kankakee County to get to jobs in Kankakee.

“Getting to and from places in order to work, grocery shop and go to a doctor’s appointment are among a few reasons why rural transit is a critical service that many rely on daily,” Wheeler said in a news release.

In fiscal year 2019, ridership was at 45,799. It dipped to 37,681 in FY2020 and 25,375 in FY2021.

Tim Nugent, president and CEO of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County, said the grant approval is great news for the county.

“Show Bus is a vital tool, especially in the eastern portion of the county,” Nugent said. “At the Economic Alliance, we often hear people say they have no transportation for work. This financial boost will help eliminate those barriers. I hope people take advantage of the services being provided.”

After reviewing Kankakee County’s application, the Illinois Department of Transportation said the replacement vehicles and facility will help to create or sustain jobs in economically distressed areas. Show Bus services Hopkins Park in addition to St. Anne, Grant Park, Sun River Terrace, Leesville, Manteno and Aroma Township in the eastern part of the county.

“Show Bus is an excellent resource for the residents of Pembroke Township and Hopkins Park,” said Hopkins Park Mayor Mark Hodge. “Residents are familiar with the bus routes. It is also affordable, convenient and the only form of reliable transportation.”

Show Bus has a daily route between Kankakee and Momence that provides transportation for workers to industrial jobs in eastern Kankakee County. It also serves residents in Cabery, Buckingham, Herscher, Irwin, Bonfield, Chebanse, Essex, Union Hill, Limestone Township, Reddick and Otto Township.

“It is opportunities like these that will allow us to continue to improve the quality and efficiency of our transit system,” said Ben Wilson, the county’s transportation and development division manager. “Kankakee County, with our partner Show Bus, will continue to provide much-needed, affordable rides for residents living outside the urban area.”

Kankakee County applied for the grant funding in summer of 2021.

For more information on Show Bus and Kankakee County routes, visit <a href="http://showbusonline.org/Kankakee.html" target="_blank">showbusonline.org/Kankakee.html</a>. To schedule a ride, call 815-945-8500 or 1-800-525-2454.

