Former area resident pleads guilty to federal charges

URBANA — A former Ford County resident has pled guilty to federal charges surrounding the actions of an anti-government militia group he founded in Illinois.

Emily Claire Hari, who previously was known as Michael Hari and who recently said she is transgender, pleaded guilty last week to conspiracy to interfere with commerce by threats and violence, attempted arson, unlawful possession of a machinegun and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Sentencing for the 50-year-old from Clarence has been scheduled for June 13 at the U.S. Courthouse in Urbana.

Hari already is serving a 53-year sentence for an August 2017 firebombing of a mosque in Minnesota and is being housed at the Livingston County jail.

In 2017, prosecutors say, Hari started a militia group called the “Patriot Freedom Fighters.” It later went by the nickname “White Rabbits.” In addition to Hari, who served as its founder and leader, the militia group included convicted conspirators Michael McWhorter, Joe Morris, Ellis J. Mack and Wesley Johnson, according to information released by the U.S. Department of Justice.

As part of their militia activities, the men obtained materials used to make bombs, provided weapons and uniforms to its members and assigned rank to the group members. To assist in their militia activities, members acquired and/or assembled four shotguns and four assault rifles, some of which were fully automatic. The weapons, as well as thermite (a pyrotechnic composition), were stored in a locked safe in the militia group’s “office” in Clarence, the DOJ said.

The group began engaging in repeated criminal acts of violence, which they referred to as “jobs,” according to a DOJ news release. The following items are “jobs” the DOJ said the group performed.

On Nov. 7, 2017, Hari, McWhorter, Morris and Johnson traveled to the Women’s Health Practice in Champaign for the purpose of using a pipe bomb constructed by Hari to set the building on fire. Morris broke a window and placed the pipe bomb in the building. It did not ignite, however, and was found by a receptionist later that morning.

On Dec. 16, 2017, with Hari’s approval, the conspirators traveled from Clarence to a residence in Ambia, Ind., for the purpose of robbing a Hispanic individual they believed to be involved in drug trafficking. The conspirators wore their “White Rabbit” uniforms and were armed with firearms. Pretending to be law enforcement officers executing a search warrant, the conspirators forced entry to the residence, according to the news release. The conspirators handcuffed and zip-tied the residents, causing injury to one person. After searching for cash and drugs, the conspirators left the residence and returned to Clarence.

On two occasions in December 2017, several conspirators traveled to Walmart stores in Illinois (one in Watseka and one in Mt. Vernon) with Hari’s approval to attempt to obtain money. The conspirators entered the stores armed with weapons and confronted cashiers.

On Jan. 17, 2018, Hari, McWhorter and Morris traveled from Clarence to a location near Effingham, where they attempted to sabotage railroad tracks owned by the Canadian National Railway, through the use of a bomb device. After the attempted sabotage, the conspirators sent an anonymous email with demands to the company threatening more damage if the company did not pay them about $190,000 in cryptocurrency.

On Feb. 18, 2018, the conspirators planted bomb-making materials, including a pipe bomb, on the property of an individual in Clarence to attempt to get the individual in trouble with law enforcement before a court hearing in Ford County, where Hari faced criminal charges for allegedly assaulting the individual in June 2017. Hari then emailed an anonymous tip to federal authorities that explosive devices were contained in a suitcase and gray bag in a shed at the individual’s property. On the same day, the FBI responded to the address and found multiple explosive devices.

After the Clarence search, the conspirators became concerned the FBI might search the militia group’s office and seize their weapons, including the machineguns. Hari and McWhorter moved the weapons to the home of another militia member in Clarence, where they later were seized by the FBI. The same day, the FBI seized the machineguns, Hari, McWhorter, Morris and Mack fled Clarence on foot and stayed in the woods and in abandoned barns. While they were “on the run,” the men made a video in which they wore masks and requested assistance from other militia members, according to the DOJ.

Hari remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending sentencing in the Central District of Illinois. In December 2020, after a jury trial, Hari was convicted of charges related to the August 2017 firebombing of a mosque in Minnesota, along with McWhorter and Morris. A federal judge in Minnesota previously sentenced Hari to 53 years of imprisonment for those charges.

Hari faces statutory penalties of a minimum five-year to maximum 20-year term of imprisonment for the attempted arson of the Women’s Health Practice, a maximum 20-year term of imprisonment for conspiracy to interfere with commerce by threats and violence and a maximum 10-year term of imprisonment for the firearms charges.