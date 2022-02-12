KLASEY: Remembering St. Stanislaus

A number of years ago, a friend (whose family had been among the county’s early French-Canadian settlers) told me his grandmother believed that God only heard prayers uttered in French.

That combination of religion and language (or ethnicity) played an important role in shaping the development of church congregations here in the mid-to-late 1800s. While the city’s large “downtown” Protestant churches (First Methodist, First Baptist, and First Presbyterian) conducted their services in English, smaller congregations were formed by groups who preferred use of the language spoken in their homes. Among these “ethnic” congregations were German-language Baptist, Evangelical, and Lutheran churches, a Scandinavian Baptist church, and French Presbyterian, Episcopal, and Catholic churches.

The four Catholic churches that were founded in Kankakee between 1855 and 1900 each had a distinct ethnic personality. St. Rose, founded in 1855, was popularly known as “the French church,” since most Catholics in the Kankakee area during the 1850s had emigrated from French Canada. Although the Catholic liturgy at that time was in Latin (a practice that would continue until the 1960s), the sermons at St. Rose were in French.

As Kankakee grew in population after the Civil War, a significant number of German-speaking Catholics began worshipping at St. Rose. In 1873, they were able to form a parish with a pastor who spoke their language. The new church, St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception, was located at Washington Avenue and Oak Street. Almost twenty years later, another ethnic group — the Irish — achieved a church of their own: St. Patrick, which opened in 1892 at Indiana Avenue and Hickory Street.

In November, 1900, two dozen Polish families (who had been attending Mass at St. Mary’s) founded the last of Kankakee’s “ethnic” Catholic congregations. It was named for St. Stanislaus, Bishop of Krakow, a revered figure in Polish history. The Bishop, who had been murdered on the altar of a chapel in the year 1079, was later canonized as a saint; For centuries, Polish kings were crowned at his tomb in the center nave of Krakow’s Cathedral.

The new congregation’s pastor, Father Maximillian Kotecki led a drive to raise the $3,000 to $4,000 needed to erect a church building. The two-story, wood-framed church building, designed by Kankakee architect C. D. Henry, was dedicated on July 4, 1901. It was located on Dearborn Avenue and First Street (now Birch Street).

While the church was under construction, St. Stanislaus parishioners attended services in the basement of St. Rose Church. In that temporary location, the parish’s first infant baptism (John Kunigowski) was performed, and the first wedding vows were exchanged by Charles Kalczynski and Alexandra Matiulas.

The St. Stanislaus building was designed with two purposes — worship and education — in mind. The sanctuary, where Mass would be celebrated, was on the second floor. Reached by two stairways from the building’s vestibule, the worship space had seating for 200.

Space on the first floor was set aside for eventual use as the parish’s elementary school. For a number of years, classes were held in the home of Isadore Link on Seventh Avenue and taught by members of the parish. In 1910, nuns belonging to the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth arrived and began teaching classes in the church building. The nuns continued staffing the school until it closed in 1967.

In 1918, the St. Stanislaus community suffered a pair of tragic losses. In October, the church’s pastor, Father B. J. Orlemanski, became a victim of the World War I Spanish Flu epidemic. He died on Oct. 17, after an illness of only one week. Less than three months earlier, on July 31, parish member Sigismund Dluzak had been killed during the Second Battle of the Marne. The 17-year-old soldier was one of 38 members of St. Stanislaus parish to serve in the war.

A quarter-century later, 99 parish members would serve their country during World War II. One of them would become a war casualty: Lavern Adams, 20, was killed in action on Aug. 16, 1944. An incident on the eve of World War II would eventually lead a Polish priest to Kankakee and the longest tenure among St. Stanislaus pastors.

In 1939, Father Michael Sawlewicz was visiting in the United States and was unable to return home when Hitler’s German troops invaded Poland. For just over two decades, he served in parishes around the Chicago area; in 1960, he was assigned as pastor of the church where he would spend the rest of his life: St. Stanislaus.

“Father Mike,” as he was affectionately known, began his pastoral duties at a time of change and unrest in the city. The neighborhood around his church, like much of Kankakee’s north side, had changed from mostly Caucasian to predominantly African-American.

Concerned about the needs of neighborhood residents for education, child care, and other social services, he asked the Joliet Diocese to assign a priest who could concentrate on those problem areas. Father Raymond Lescher assumed the duties of associate pastor at St. Stanislaus in 1966.

The result was the founding of a number of programs, including the St. Martin dePorres Nursery for children of low-income families, and the Dr. King Center to provide elementary education for adults, tutoring for young students, and a day care center.

In a 1972 Daily Journal newspaper interview, “Father Mike” was asked to sum up his philosophy. “When you live here, these are your people,” he said. “I will be here for anyone who needs me. But the best way is to teach them how to help themselves.”

On Dec. 1, 1994, Father Michael Sawlewicz died in the rectory where he had lived for 34 of his 89 years. The parish he had served for so long had closed earlier in that year.

What do the Kankakee Catholic parishes of St. Stanislaus and St. John Paul II have in common (other than serving different generations of some local families)?

Answer: Both were named for men who served as the Bishop of Krakow, Poland, some nine centuries apart (St. Stanislaus in 1079, and Karol Wojtyla in 1964). Bishop Wojtyla was elected Pope of the Roman Catholic Church in 1978, taking the name John Paul II. He died in 2005 and was canonized as a saint in 2014. Kankakee's St. John Paul II parish was formed in 2017 by the merging of the former St. Rose, St. Martin of Tours, and St. Teresa parishes.