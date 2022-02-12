Homicide rate spikes in 2021

The violence in Kankakee County made national headlines more than once in 2021, so it should come as no surprise homicides are on the rise here.

But, the sharpness of the increase might not be the only thing that gives residents a bit of a jolt. Police say the alleged offenders are increasingly younger, with teenagers oftentimes the ones pulling the trigger.

Kankakee County recorded 19 homicides in 2021. That’s a 111 percent increase over 2020, when there were nine. And while one might say it’s yet another pandemic-induced fluke, the 2021 rate was a 280 percent increase over 2019, when there were five homicides.

In order to hit a similar number of homicides the county saw in 2021, you’d have to reach all the way back to 1994. That year, the county saw 21 homicides.

Of the county’s 19 homicides in 2021, 11 occurred in the City of Kankakee. Bradley had two, Manteno and Momence each had one, and four were recorded in incorporated areas of Kankakee County.

Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater attributed some of the increase in Kankakee to unusual circumstances — i.e. the double-fatal courthouse shooting and a murder-suicide — but he conceded 11 is “still a high number.”

<strong>Shootings soar</strong>

If you expand your view of 2021 data from just homicides to all shootings in the county, the numbers become even more concerning.

Zoom all the way out to reports of shots fired, and the problem seems to grow exponentially.

For all police agencies in the county, reports of shots fired have climbed from 522 in 2018 to 942 in 2021, according to data tracked by the Kankakee County Sheriff Department. And while the vast majority of those calls are found to be fireworks, electrical transformers blowing, cars backfiring or nothing at all, some end with victims suffering gunshot wounds.

In the City of Kankakee in 2021, 38 people were shot — up from 26 in 2020 and 25 in 2019.

You can’t have shootings without guns, and according to city officials, there’s no shortage of them. Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis said there were 147 firearms taken off the streets in 2021. The totals for 2020 and 2019 were 106 and 70, respectively.

Of the 2021 confiscations, 107 were entered as evidence after an arrest, 14 were held for safekeeping, and the rest were found or recovered.

“There are more guns out there,” Passwater said in comparison to the homicide spike in the ‘90s. “Many are stolen from cars and houses. They are taken by someone who knows the victim.”

He said 2021 saw 32 reports of stolen firearms in the city.

Curtis said, “It is hard to believe people still leave their vehicles unlocked and there is a gun in there. I would think it would be better to lock the vehicle or lock the gun up.”

<strong>Younger criminals, younger victims</strong>

Going back to the 38 gunshot victims in Kankakee last year, 11 were younger than 18. In most cases, it was one juvenile shooting another juvenile, Passwater said.

“We estimate 60 percent to 75 percent of reported shootings probably involve individuals under the age of 21,” he said.

Local police believe it’s a small number of juveniles — “a dozen or so,” Passwater said — causing a big problem. They are not associated with established gangs; instead, Passwater said, they form groups within particular neighborhoods and sometimes their violence is spurred by social media postings.

“They see something on social media that they don’t like so they go out and shoot at one another,” he said.

And when juveniles are the ones pulling triggers, bystanders are at greater risk of becoming victims. Passwater said other shooters are selective and have a target victim, but juvenile shooters are reckless.

“They are shooting from cars at houses. They don’t care who or what they hit,” he said. “We see it here, but it is everywhere in this country; there is a sense of lawlessness.”

<strong>Action then</strong>

In 1994, the last time Kankakee County saw the current level of homicides, local leaders took action. The next year, the Kankakee County Violent Task Force was formed with a particular focus on the City of Kankakee.

The task force investigated 38 individual homicides, making 30 arrests that led to 16 convictions. In addition, during the life of the task force, violent crime in the city declined significantly, according to the task force’s final report released in 1999.

That year, the county as a whole saw eight homicides — a 62 percent increase from 1994. After a brief jump in 2000 and 2001, when the county saw 11 and 10 homicides, respectively, the county saw single-digit numbers until 2014. That year, 12 homicides were recorded before falling again to single-digits until 2021.

<strong>Action now</strong>

It does not appear the county will see a resurgence of a task force to again address the rising rates. While Passwater agreed it was helpful at solving the problem in the ‘90s, there are new problems to consider today.

For one, he said, there were more officers available in the ‘90s to serve on the task force.

“Currently, we do not have the manpower to create a task force,” he said.

But, Passwater argued, even if the force was large enough to accommodate such an initiative, it wouldn’t solve what he says is one of the biggest problems facing law enforcement in curbing violence — a code of silence.

“However, to solve these cases, no matter who is working on it, requires cooperation from victims and witnesses,” he said. “Many more of the victims just do not cooperate.”

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe echoed Passwater’s concerns about the lack of witness participation as compared to a decade ago and how it’s helped criminals go free.

“The community helped solve cases,” Rowe said. “That doesn’t happen as much now.”

As proof, Rowe pointed to the fact that of the 11 homicides recorded in the city of Kankakee in 2021, only five led to arrest.

<strong>Judicial shortcomings</strong>

Oftentimes, Passwater said, instead of reporting crimes or cooperating with investigations, witnesses and victims say they will “‘handle’ the problem themselves.”

That’s because they don’t have faith in the justice system, he said.

“They don’t care about the punishment,” he said. “They know [the perpetrator] will get out of jail.”

And, he argues, it’s also the criminals who don’t seem to have faith that justice will be served.

“Proactive policing will only work to a certain level to reduce shootings,” he said. “There has to be a punishment for committing a gun crime. Those who commit shootings have to have a sense that they will be arrested, jailed and punished for their crimes.

“Right now, I feel,” Passwater continued, “many of these subjects who are committing these shootings do not fear the consequence of their actions.”

<strong>Supporting our youth</strong>

With so many juveniles committing violent crimes, it’s clear juvenile intervention is a major component of the solution. That’s why Curtis said the city continues to support the Kankakee United project, which was started by his predecessor, former Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstong.

The city provides $300,000 annually to the program that works with African American boys and Kankakee men 25 and younger by uniting community resources to increase neighborhood engagement, address trauma-related concerns and remove employment barriers.

“We also are partnering with other organizations to provide activities, events and resources for our youth to be involved with,” Curtis said.

Don’t expect to see major improvements soon, he said.

“This is a long-term solution,” he said. “We hope to see the rewards in 2027 or 2028.”

Rowe said in the past three years, 75 percent of juvenile crimes have decreased, except when it comes to violent crimes.

“The law is ill-equipped when dealing with juveniles who commit violent crimes,” Rowe said. “They can be released after 30 days under juvenile justice law. Some get picked up again shortly thereafter and after another 30 days they are back out on the street.

“There is no effective intervention occurring that would help rehabilitate them.”

Rowe’s office along with the public defender’s office and juvenile probation have in place programs that mentor juveniles as well as helping them deal with mental health issues.

<strong>Widespread issue</strong>

Lest you think this is just a Kankakee County problem, Curtis said that is not the case.

“It is moving out into all communities,” he said.

He referenced an incident earlier this week in Peotone in which an armed robbery suspect fired shots at the victim and a witness as he fled.

Nationally, according to a Jan. 26 National Public Radio story citing data published last year by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the country’s homicide rate rose 30 percent between 2019-20

There were 21,570 homicides in the U.S. in 2020, which was 4,901 more than in 2019.

According to a October 2021 story from Pew Research Center, Illinois was one of nine states to see its homicide rate increase by 35 percent or more in 2020 from 2019.