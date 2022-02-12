CITIZEN SPOTLIGHT: Calvin-Edwards serves community through work with Kankakee PD

Sitting at her kitchen table on Tuesday, Kankakee Police Officer Melvina Calvin-Edwards shared a startling revelation.

“I’m Safety Pup,” she said. “There’s the secret.”

Safety Pup — a character in costume often donned by Calvin-Edwards — goes around to schools, churches, libraries and community events to teach about school safety, 9-1-1, poisons and anything dealing with children. The purpose is to have a “friendly” representative from the police department for children to get to know.

“When you tell a kid that — I did it at the Y to several kids — and they were blown away,” she said with a laugh.

Safety Pup is one of the many services Calvin-Edwards provides in her role as police officer. She joined the force almost 17 years ago — on Sept. 7, 2005, to be exact — and has made it a point to get to know the community she serves.

From 2010 to 2019, she worked as the resource officer for Kankakee High School. In that time, she did something virtually unheard of as a way to help the students — she gave out her cell phone number.

“I always tell them, ‘I don’t care what time it is, if it’s 3 o’clock in the morning, call me if you need help,’” she said, saying that students have taken her up on her offer to help.

Additionally, she has served as the D.A.R.E. officer for Kankakee School District 111. This facet of her job allows her to do two of her favorite things — work with children and interact with the community.

“I like going to community events with my uniform on,” she said. “It shows kids — and I’m an advocate for kids — that they can be anything. Just because of my size, or the color of my skin or because I’m a female, it doesn’t mean anything.”

<strong>Starting on the force</strong>

Calvin-Edwards, a Beaverville native and graduate of Donovan High School, received a full scholarship to Kankakee Community College where she received her associate degree. During that time, she began interning for the Kankakee Police Department.

She knew going into college that law enforcement was her calling, and during her studies, KCC encouraged her to participate in a ride-along. That ride in 1996 would introduce her to someone she currently works with, Sgt. Richard Brooks.

After KCC, Calvin-Edwards received her bachelor’s degree from Olivet Nazarene University in 2003, then went to Governors State University for her master’s degree.

While literally graduating from GSU, she received an offer to teach at the school. After, as she was driving home from graduation, she received a call from the Kankakee Police Department with an offer. She opted to do both.

After teaching at GSU from 2005 to 2012, she was offered a position at KCC where she currently teaches criminal justice. Throughout the years, she has remained at KPD.

“For me, it’s just been a perfect fit,” she said of the police department. “I’ve had opportunities to leave; I’ve had plenty of opportunities,” sharing she had offers from other departments as well as state and federal.

While the federal opportunity caught her eye, she ultimately decided to stay put and that’s when she began working on her “plan.”

“I decided that in 2025, it will be a perfect time for me to go ahead and move on,” she said. “I’m thinking I want to be a dean at a university or a college instructor.”

When asked if there was a particular university she has her sights set on, she said “someplace warm.”

Teaching encouraged the officer to continue her education, and she received her doctoral degree in 2021.

When discussing her work with the police department, she said that the journey has been “exciting.” And she enjoys her work not only because she gets to help people, but also because it’s fun.

“It is so much fun. There are hard times, there’s really hard times. But it is fun to help people.”

“When you have a good police department that you work with and they back you, it really feels good,” she said. “Especially when you have a good chief, good supervisors and just plain old good employees that you just can’t wait to get to work with. It’s fun.”

Calvin-Edwards also shared that while she was not the first to be hired, she is the Black female who has been with KPD the longest.

<strong>Out of uniform</strong>

When not working, Calvin-Edwards enjoys spending time with her husband, Joshua, and their 4-year-old, Ace. She also describes herself as “an avid gardener” and recently took up making greeting cards.

“I’m not good at it yet, but I love doing it.”

She and her husband married in 2014. However, their paths happened to cross years before that.

“I stopped out at the high school [for] the basketball tournament. I was standing with another [colleagues] and all the basketball players went by, I didn’t think anything of it. My [future] husband passed me,” she said, mentioning their 10-year age difference.

Later, he would tell her “I remember you,” when they met by chance in 2010.

The couple married during Calvin-Edwards’ time at Kankakee High School. When she took her husband’s last name and told students and staff of the change, “none of the kids would call me Officer Edwards.”

They would continue lovingly calling her Officer Calvin or Officer Mel. Some of them are now officers themselves.

“What really is shocking is that some of the people that are coming into the police department now, I was their school resource officer,” she said. “It’s so exciting!”

At the beginning of her career, Melvina Calvin-Edwards applied to almost 30 police departments.

"I tested three times for Kankakee Police Department and on my third try, I got it."

When it comes to what she would tell anyone interested in pursuing law enforcement, Calvin-Edwards says, "Do it."

"If you have a goal in mind of helping people and reaching those that are hard to reach, if you just keep at it, you can make a difference," she said, noting that while it sometimes gets difficult, "you can’t give up, you just have to keep moving, keep going."