Schuyler Avenue rehab continues with $800,000 project

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — The next phase of the renovation of South Schuyler Avenue in Kankakee — a six-block stretch from East Station Street to East Hawkins Street — is anticipated to start as early as April and be finished by mid- to late-summer.

The phase is just the latest project of rehabbing and making one of the city’s main arteries more attractive and bike-riding friendly. The project was bid out at $813,405.

When combining the $1.2 million grants for this South Schuyler work and a $1.8 million grant for work on the 200 and 300 blocks of North Schuyler expected later this year, that will equal $3 million of grants targeting downtown Kankakee infrastructure.

City engineer Neil Piggush noted the projects will include bike lanes, making 11 contiguous Schuyler Avenue blocks with a defined bike path — from the 300 block of North Schuyler south to East Hawkins Street.

“This will provide a real important linkage to the city’s bike path. This connects downtown to the college and connects to the hospital areas,” he said.

He noted the bike paths are a critical component to the city gaining this sum of money. He noted the state is pushing these types of projects.