County hires new engineer

KANKAKEE — Kankakee County will have a new county engineer, beginning officially in March as the county board approved the hiring at its meeting Tuesday.

The board unanimously approved the hiring of Gregory Heiden, of Minooka, with an official start date of March 26. The board’s executive committee met just before the full board meeting and gave its unanimous approval, a necessary step in the hiring.

Heiden will replace Mark Rogers, who is retiring in March.

A committee of four, including three board members, interviewed candidates for the vacant position. Board members who did the initial interviews of three candidates were Antonio Carrico, Carol Webber and Steven Hunter along with Anita Speckman, county administrator.

The group narrowed the list to two, and those two had to be approved by the Illinois Department of Transportation. After the state approved both candidates, the committee chose to hire Heiden.

“He will be joining us next week and will work alongside Mark [Rogers],” Speckman said.

Rogers, who is retiring effective March 26, will help Heiden get acclimated to the county engineer position.

“Mr. Rogers is ready to get out of here,” County board vice chairman Todd Sirois said with a laugh. “He said this is his last winter.”

Sirois said Rogers will work with Heiden for as long as it takes.

“Tentatively, it’s going to be about a month or three weeks,” he said. “He’s going to work hand-in-hand and then be available after that. He’s a good person. Just because he’s done, he’s not going to quit answering the phone.”

The salary for the county engineer for Kankakee County is $131,500, of which the state reimburses the county approximately 50, Speckman said.