More school districts shed masking requirements

Local school districts continue to weigh the requirement of masks in school buildings after a court ruling issued last Friday granted a temporary restraining order against the state’s COVID-19 mandates in some schools.

Though the ruling only applies for the school districts named in the lawsuit, other districts have been responding as well.

The majority of nearby school districts appear to be adopting mask-optional policies.

Some school boards have taken action on the matter as soon as possible after the ruling, including in Manteno CUSD 5, where an emergency board meeting was held Sunday evening to approve going mask-optional, with a vote of 6-1.

In Bourbonnais Elementary District 53, a special meeting was rescheduled from last week and finally held Tuesday.

The Bourbonnais School Board approved going mask optional as well by a 5-1 vote.

The subject has come up at many previous meetings in Bourbonnais, and the topic continued to draw debate from board members, as well as public comment.

Parents packed the meeting room Tuesday, with about five getting up to speak in favor of going mask-optional and a few others asking for a more cautious approach, such as basing mask requirements on local transmission rates.

Board member Betsy Keller, who voted against dropping the mask requirement, said she believed the district should follow the advice of its legal counsel to continue following the mandate.

Since it was not named in the lawsuit, Bourbonnais doesn’t have the authority to ignore the state mandates at this time, Keller said.

“The light at the end of the tunnel is imminent,” she said. “I do not want Bourbonnais to pick and choose what laws to abide by.”

Board member Erika Young said that, while she would have preferred to vote on the matter in the spring, and she believes students should continue to wear masks for safety, she believes it should be a matter of personal choice and ultimately voted to go mask optional.

Nicole McCarty, who also voted for going mask optional, said she received many emails from community members on both sides of the argument and appreciates everyone for weighing in on the matter.

She noted that she has been watching the transmission rates in other states with and without school mask mandates and found mixed results.

“One could reasonably say that it does not affect community transmission rates,” she said.

In other school districts, such as Kankakee School District 111, masks still are being required while the district weighs the decision.

Kankakee Superintendent Genevra Walters noted that factors such as the regional positivity rate, numbers of students and adults in quarantine and classrooms closed due to close contact have to be considered.

Most districts also are stressing that the situation is fluid and masking rules still could change in the future, as the judge’s decision has been sent to the 4th District Appellate Court in Springfield.

<strong>Masks optional</strong>

• Peotone CUSD 207-U

• Manteno CUSD 5

• Herscher CUSD 2*

• BBCHS District 307*

• Grant Park CUSD 6

• Beecher School District 200-U

• Wilmington School District 209-U*

• Bradley Elementary District 61

• Bourbonnais Elementary District 53

• St. Anne Grade School District 256*

• St. Anne High School District 302

• Bishop McNamara Catholic Schools

• Kankakee Trinity Academy

<strong>Masks still required or decision pending</strong>

• Kankakee School District 111

• Momence CUSD1

• Crete-Monee School District 201-U

• Pembroke CCSD 259

* District was named in lawsuit against state mandate