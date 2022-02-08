State public health officials notify some Watseka residents to test their water

WATSEKA — The Illinois Department of Public Health is advising residents who obtain their drinking water from private wells in the Watseka area to test their water for possible groundwater contamination.

Routine testing of Watseka’s community water supply wells by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency indicated contaminants could be present in the area’s private wells, the release said.

No violations of state or federal drinking water standards have occurred in Watseka’s community water supply, IDPH said in the release.

The city has four wells, one of which is a backup, Watseka Mayor John Allhands said.

The contaminant vinyl chloride was detected in the city’s backup well at levels exceeding the Illinois groundwater quality standard. This groundwater also serves private wells in the area and it is possible that nearby private wells may be affected.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has set a maximum contaminant level as an annual average of 2 parts per billion (ppb) of vinyl chloride for public drinking water supplies. It says years of exposure to levels of vinyl chloride above that mark may lead to an increased risk of liver cancer.

Residents with private wells located within 1,500 feet of the 800 block of East Walnut Street are encouraged to have their water tested for volatile organic compounds by a private laboratory, IDPH said in the release.

Allhands said the city is working with IEPA officials to find the source of the vinyl chloride, which is essential to the production of polyvinyl chloride (PVC). There is no such facility in Watseka.

“We have been rehabbing our wells,” Allhands said. “This is our oldest well.”

It is believed during the rehabbing that a pocket of vinyl chloride broke loose, he said.

There are several houses in the area of Elm Street, which is north of the well, that are not in the city limits and use private wells, Allhands said.

Assistance is available from the IDPH in obtaining a list of laboratories certified to analyze drinking water and interpreting test results, as well as obtaining information on contaminant health effects. Contact Michael Flanagan, IDPH Champaign Regional Office, by calling 217-840-0418 or emailing to <a href="mailto:Michael.Flanagan@Illinois.gov" target="_blank">Michael.Flanagan@Illinois.gov</a>.

For information concerning the community water supply, contact Jeff Guy at 217-785-8724 or at <a href="mailto:Jeff.Guy@Illinois.gov" target="_blank">Jeff.Guy@Illinois.gov</a>.