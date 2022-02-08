Some local school districts dropping mask mandates

Several area school districts have responded to the temporary restraining order against the state’s COVID-19 mandates and are tossing out their masking requirements.

The restraining order was part of a ruling issued Friday by Sangamon County Circuit Judge Raylene Grischow in a lawsuit against Gov. JB Pritzker and state agencies alleging an overstep of authority with several COVID-19 mandates.

Herscher, Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, Manteno and Peotone are among the local districts that have announced mask-optional policies as of Monday.

Herscher and BBCHS were specifically named in the lawsuit, while Manteno and Peotone were not. St. Anne Grade School was also named, though its school board dropped its masking requirement months ago.

The ruling only applies to the districts named in the lawsuit; however, Grischow also found that the state’s emergency rules implementing the mandates were void, and districts statewide have had a range of reactions.

The ruling prevents dozens of districts from requiring students and teachers to wear masks in school buildings, except during a quarantine order from a local health department.

The districts are also barred from requiring employees to be vaccinated or submit weekly negative tests and from excluding close contacts from school; the only exception is when a close contact is named by a local health department.

The Illinois Attorney General has appealed Grischow’s decision to the 4th District Appellate Court in Springfield.

Herscher Superintendent Rich Decman announced Sunday that masks will be “strongly encouraged” but not required as a result of the ruling.

Parents are urged to keep sick children at home until they are healthy and contact their building principal to discuss specific accommodations for children with medical conditions putting them at increased risk of illness, according to Decman’s letter.

“Clearly, this pandemic and the resulting state and federal mandates have caused mixed emotions, anxiety and unfortunately sometimes anger to run high … Rest assured, our main priority has and will always be to ensure the health and safety of our students, staff, parents, family members and residents of our local communities,” Decman said. “The recent court decision does not change this practice.”

Herscher schools will continue to implement multiple other COVID-19 prevention strategies, including social distancing, enhanced sanitation and air quality controls, Decman said.

BBCHS Superintendent Matt Vosberg said that the district would be recommending but not requiring masks, except for on school buses where masking is still a federal mandate.

Vosberg said that unvaccinated students or staff who are determined by the Kankakee County Health Department to be a close contact will still be excluded from school for five days unless they participate in the school’s test-to-stay program.

The ruling specifies that only the health department, not the school, can determine close contact status.

“We’ll continue following CDC guidance and do what we can to keep in-person learning for as long as we can,” Vosberg said. “That’s the best pathway for us.”

The Manteno School Board held an emergency meeting Sunday evening and voted 6-1 to make masks optional for students and staff.

Board President Mark Stauffenberg said the board felt this was the right time to drop the masking requirement, with local transmission rates down and other nearby districts taking the same action.

“If you are concerned, you are free to wear a mask,” he said. “You will not be ostracized. We have told our teachers to be very mindful of the kids who are still wearing the masks and make sure that nobody is bullied when it comes to that.”

The board also discussed Illinois being in the minority with its mask mandate for schools, he said.

“Safety in numbers,” Stauffenberg said. “When you are the only state around [requiring masks] — our state is on an island now.”

Parents on both sides of the masking issue have made their opinions known, but at the end of the day, the board has to make the decision that it feels is in the district’s best interest, he said.

“I guess we’ll just have to let the chips fall where they may for a while.”

Cases in the past week: <strong>355</strong>

<span>Deaths in January: <strong>44</strong></span>

Total cases: <strong>28,150</strong>

Total deaths: <strong>349</strong>

Region 7 positivity rate: <span><strong>8.8%</strong> as of 2/4 </span>

<span>Kankakee County positivity rate: <strong>7.9%</strong> as of 2/4</span>

<span>Region 7 ICU bed availability: <strong>15%</strong> </span>

Percent fully vaccinated: <strong>49.07%</strong>

Number of boosters given: <strong>24,682</strong>

<span>Source: Illinois Department of Public Health and the Kankakee County Coroner's Office as of 2/7 </span>