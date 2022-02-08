Nano brewery gains liquor license in Kankakee, eyes March opening

KANKAKEE — A south Kankakee nano brewery is about ready to begin pouring beer.

Knack Brewing & Fermentation, 789 S. McMullen Ave., gained its liquor license at Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting and the goal is to have the location ready for customers by early to mid-March.

Council members approved the permit by an 11-0 vote.

The last hurdle to open the brewery is an Illinois liquor permit.

Owners Matt and Emily Strysik, of Bourbonnais, will open the approximately 700-square-foot pub located not far from the banks of the Kankakee River, in the site which had once been the home of Cellar Graphics.

Their goal is to eventually produce four 31-gallon barrels per week.

The Strysiks received the needed conditional use permit to operate in a commercially zoned district just about one year ago.

A 2006 graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, Matt Strysik has been working on getting the 4th Ward property converted from a graphics company to a brewery for well over a year.

A nano brewery is considered to be so small that there is no defined beer quantity that establishes a brewery as a nano brewery.

However, there is general consensus within the industry that it means any brewery which produces beer in batches of three barrels or less.

The location has seating for 30.

Matt Strysik said he will be offering 10 beer varieties, mostly pale ales, but he said there will be some dark beers as well.

He said the location will be operated by him and his wife, who is a radiology technician with Riverside Medical Center.

Hours of operations are still being finalized, but Matt is targeting evenings on Fridays and Saturdays and perhaps either Thursdays or Sundays, but that is not yet determined.

“We’ve been working on this two years. This will be my full-time job. We are certainly hoping that expansion is inevitable,” he said.