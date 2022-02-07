Bourbonnais addresses vehicles as snow piles on

BOURBONNAIS — While the Village of Bourbonnais received 13 inches of snow between late Tuesday and Thursday, police issued 45 tickets to vehicle owners who were in violation of the village’s snow ordinance.

In presenting a report on the recent snowstorm from Public Works Director Mike Chamness, Public Works Committee Chairman Randy King also said the department’s employees worked in 12-hour shifts for 60 hours straight to clear 83 miles of village roadways.

A hydraulic issue knocked out one plow and there had been concern that the village’s supply of road salt would run low, King said.

Due to a shortage of drivers, a shipment of salt was canceled last month. Chamness said it’s a problem faced by many municipalities.

As for the 45 vehicles ticketed, Bourbonnais Police Chief Jim Phelps said the village’s snow ordinance goes into effect for snowfalls of 3 inches or more. The snowfall also caused problems for police cars.

“I want to thank public works for helping some of our squads get unstuck,” Phelps said.

Mayor Paul Schore said he was thankful for the job the plow drivers did.