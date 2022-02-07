Battle of the Badges raises over $11k for officers' families, foundation

Local first responders went head-to-head in the Battle of the Badges fundraising basketball game as fans cheered on both sides.

The event at the Kankakee RecCenter on Jan. 31 also was was a night of remembrance, as the inaugural basketball fundraiser was to benefit the families of fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and wounded Officer Tyler Bailey, as well as the First Responders Children’s Foundation.

Dayna Heitz, executive director of the KVPD, announced that the total amount raised came to $11,443. Admission to the game was $5 per person and the night included a silent auction and a split-the-pot raffle. All of these proceeds, as well as the proceeds from concessions, will be donated.

The admission total for 414 people was $2,070. The concessions and bar raised $1,020. Individual donations totaled $872, and merchandise totaled $764.

The biggest piece of the fundraising total was the silent auction with $6,717.