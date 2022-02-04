Nicholos deals with MS, needs help

Sam Nicholos was easily one of the most recognizable faces within Kankakee County about 10 years or so ago.

Whether it was from officiating hundreds, if not thousands, of youth, high school and eventually small college baseball and basketball games, his work helping his father operate the well-known Ted’s Shoes in Kankakee, or representing the western portion of Kankakee on the Kankakee County Board, Nicholos was lending a hand.

He is now seeking a helping hand from the place he called home for the majority of his life.

Nicholos, 57, now of Carmel, Ind., is battling an aggressive form of multiple sclerosis, which is causing deterioration to his central nervous system and has robbed him of his ability to walk.

Now reliant on a wheelchair to get around, he is unable to get out as he does not have a vehicle that can accommodate a wheelchair.

A GoFundMe account has been established and the family is seeking $60,000 to purchase a van and complete modifications to transport him and the wheelchair. To date, $17,362 has been contributed. To contribute, visit <a href="https://bit.ly/SamNicholos" target="_blank">bit.ly/SamNicholos</a>.

“There is no cure for MS,” Nicholos said. “We’re just trying to slow its progression. I want to stay as active as I can. There are days I feel good and days I don’t feel so good. ... It’s all very frustrating.”

The eldest of three sons, Sam said his inactivity has caused his muscles to atrophy. He worries about the condition of his heart and lungs due to the lack of exercise.

He works crossword puzzles and brain games to keep his mind exercised.

He said asking friends and community members for financial help is the last thing he wanted to do, but this is where his situation is now.

While it would be easy to be overcome with grief, Nicholos said he works to maintain a positive outlook on life. He noted he thanks God each day for the life he has been blessed to live.

“Hopefully, the things I have done have helped people. I will appreciate anything people can do for me now,” he said, noting that includes prayers.

“Even with all of this, I’m still lucky. I thank God every day I get up.”

Dawn Nicholos, a 1984 graduate of Kankakee High School, is Sam’s wife. The couple has been married since 1988. Sam is the son of the late Ted and Vicky Nicholos.

Sam and Dawn have two grown children, Teddy and Anastasia, and one granddaughter, Arianna.

MS is a genetic disease in which the immune system eats away at the protective coating of nerves. As a result, the resulting nerve damage disrupts communication between the brain and the body.

Nicholos, a 1983 graduate of Bishop McNamara Catholic High School and a member of the school’s 1982 state football championship team, notes his form of MS has caused his immune system to attack the nerves as it thinks there is an infection. This attack is affecting how his brain can communicate with his muscular system.

Dawn noted her husband last walked perhaps four months ago and that was only the distance of about four steps inside their home. She said it’s likely been 18 months since he was able to actually walk.

She noted the last time he was in a car was on June 6, the day after attending a wedding in Kankakee. They attended church services in Kankakee.

“It’s been a long road, but his spirits are very high. Sam has a lot of faith,” she said.

Nicholos noted these health issues began somewhat in late 2016 and he was officially diagnosed in 2017. Since then, his body has been deteriorating.

He was able to maintain his retail management position, but in 2020 he lost that job and interviews with other companies proved unsuccessful and he was forced to go onto disability.