Warming centers open

The following locations will serve as warming centers. Also, if routes are running, all River Valley Metro buses will serve as free warming centers whenever the temperature is at zero or below. For all, the sites are available during normal business hours and COVID policies apply.

• Bradley Public Library, 296 N. Fulton Ave., Bradley

• Northfield Square Mall, 1600 N. State Route 50, Bourbonnais

• Grant Park Public Library, 107 W. Taylor St., Grant Park

• Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee

• The Leo Hassett Community Center, 211 N. Main St., Manteno.

• Edward Chipman Public Library, 126 N. Locust St., Momence