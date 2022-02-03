Quite the snow day: Kankakee County area dumps 10+ inches

The snow began around 10 p.m. Tuesday and continued overnight, dumping 5 inches on the Kankakee County area by 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Then at daybreak, it snowed some more. And then more. In total, most areas saw 10+ inches of snow by late Wednesday afternoon. At times, snow was falling at a rate of 1 inch per hour.

Fortunately for plow crews, village officials say, there was a break in the snow on Wednesday evening that allowed them to catch up and at least make a pass through side streets. But the break wasn’t expected to last long as forecasters were calling for round two of the two-punch snowstorm to begin.

Today doesn’t look to be a repeat of Wednesday, though, according to alerts from the National Weather Service. In its hazardous weather outlook report — a downgrade from the previous days’ winter storm warning — NWS said light snow will be seen south of the Kankakee River Valley with accumulations of 1 to 4 inches possible.

The bigger concern from now until Tuesday will be the cold temperatures. While the days will bring modest cold — in the 20s — the overnight temperatures will dip into the single digits. The biggest concern will come Friday, when it’s expected to dip to -5 degrees overnight.

Several warming centers will be available throughout the community in the coming days.

<strong>Treacherous driving</strong>

Snowplows have been out in full force on an around-the-clock schedule since before the snow began Tuesday. In Kankakee, city officials said multiple teams had been plowing for 24 hours straight, working in 12-hour shifts, and asked residents to be patient as crews worked to remove snow from primary and secondary roads. The message was echoed by several village officials throughout the county.

Also piling up with the snow Wednesday were pleas from local and state officials asking residents to stay home. In Bourbonnais, police reported a vehicle collision with a snowplow blade and the state issued a no-tow rule, which remains in effect.

In Grundy County, officials took to Facebook to make this plea: “If you don’t have to travel, please stay home. Rural roads, county roads, back roads, main roads, side roads, heck, all the roads are slick, icy and snow-covered.”

Though the snow stopped overnight, strong winds created drifting snow, creating a new problem for plows and drivers.

<strong>Closures</strong>

Several local districts made Wednesday a remote-learning day. As of press time, some schools had made the call to continue that into today and some even for Friday.

Classes and facilities were closed at Kankakee Community College and Olivet Nazarene University on Wednesday. The closures at KCC will continue today, and the determination for Friday is still to be decided, KCC spokeswoman Kari Nugent said. Olivet’s decision is also forthcoming.

The Kankakee and Iroquois County courthouses will be closed today due to the continued winter storm and road conditions, 21st Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Thomas Cunnington said. The Kankakee County administration building and highway department office and building will also be closed today.

Republic Services has alerted customers that services were stopped and will not resume until Friday, saying the closure of landfill and hazardous road conditions led to the decision. For Wednesday and Thursday residential customers, they will not be serviced until next week and will receive a double pick-up.

The Kankakee Valley Park District is hosting a “Best In Snow” snowman-building contest now through Sunday. Enter by building a snowman, snapping a photo and submitting the photo to KVPD via Facebook messenger. Include the builder’s name, number and email.

KVPD will post photos on its Facebook page Feb. 7 through 11 and contest voting will close at noon Feb. 11. The photo with the most “likes” will be awarded Best In Snow, and the winner will receive four public skate passes to Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena.

For more information, go to <a href="http://facebook.com/kankakeevalleyparkdistrict" target="_blank">facebook.com/kankakeevalleyparkdistrict</a>.