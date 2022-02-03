New leader at AMITA Health St. Mary's

KANKAKEE — AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital Kankakee will have a change in its day-to-day leadership, as current president Chris Shride has been promoted to president of the network’s hospital in Joliet.

As a result, Karen Gallagher, current chief nursing officer and vice president of operations here, will take the new role of administrator for the Kankakee hospital, effective Feb. 7.

Gallagher will report to Shride, noted AMITA Health spokesman Tim Nelson, as Shride’s role will be more of a regional post. Shride has been at St. Mary’s since October 2016.

Shride, a graduate of Olivet Nazarene University, and Gallagher have been working together for nearly five years as they have guided Kankakee’s longstanding hospital.

“We’re so happy to have Chris and Karen take on these additional responsibilities within our system,” said Polly Davenport, senior vice president and regional operating officer for AMITA Health’s Northwest Region. “It’s incredibly fulfilling to see leadership talent expanded and promoted internally.”

During this five-year period, the hospital has risen from a 2-star CMS rating to 4 stars and has achieved numerous recognitions from Healthgrades, including multiple years in the Top 10 percent in the nation for patient safety and the Top 15 percent for outstanding patient experience.

AMITA St. Joseph is significantly larger than St. Mary’s. The Joliet hospital is licensed for 480 beds. St. Mary’s is licensed for 182.

Shride is replacing Herb Buchanan, the current president at AMITA St. Joseph. Buchanan is taking the chief operating officer position for AdventHealth Midwest Region.

Gallagher has a long history with AMITA Health, having joined the organization in 2007. Prior to coming to AMITA Health St. Mary’s, she was director of nursing for medical, surgical, telemetry, dialysis, critical care services and the nurse float pool at AMITA Health St. Joseph.

She has held leadership positions with AMITA Health Adventist Health Care at Home and Centegra Health.

• Nursing degree from Trinity Christian College in Palos Heights

• Master's degree in nursing from the University of Phoenix

• Holds Nurse Executive Board Certification from the American Nurse Credentialing Center

• Member of the Illinois Organization of Nurse Leaders, where she serves on the Policy/Advocacy Committee and the Program Development Committee.