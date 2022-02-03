LaMotte leaves long legacy of public service

Jim LaMotte was a major figure in many areas of public service in and around Kankakee County and most certainly in his hometown of Momence.

As much time as he dedicated to public service, he always gave so much time to his extended family.

“Dad valued family and really always emphasized the importance of family and spending time together,” said Jackie Haas, his daughter and the state representative for District 79 of the Illinois House of Representatives.

LaMotte died on Tuesday. He was 81.

“We did have a lot of family gatherings, and that spending time together was certainly very, very important and that was really always over the course of our life,” Haas said. "We all felt like he really took time to include family and decision making, and the decisions that he made were done with his family in mind — with all of us in mind.”

Along with Haas, LaMotte also had two other daughters, Lori Henry and Sandy Malpasuto. Jim’s wife, Marlene, passed away in May 2018. Haas said he was also very involved in the lives of his seven grandchildren, texting them daily.

“Dad always wanted to make sure that we were taken care of and happy and knew that as a role model to us, his actions spoke louder than his words,” Haas said. “We always knew that he was really proud of all of us and our achievements.”

LaMotte started with the Momence Fire Protection District as an 18-year-old volunteer in 1958 and would go on to serve as firefighter, chief, board member and president. He was chief for 21 years, after a year as acting chief.

He served as an officer of the Illinois Firefighter Memorial Foundation, was a member of the Kankakee County Board, chairman of the Kankakee County Emergency Telephone System Board, chairman of the board of Good Shepherd Manor in Momence, and a board member of Kankakee County Drug Court.

“Jim was the definition of what a public servant should be,” Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey said. “He was involved in everything. He was chairman of the ETSB, or 911, for a number of years. He spearheaded the combination of the [county] dispatch centers.”

The Kankakee County Board presented LaMotte with a plaque declaring October 2021 as Jim LaMotte month. LaMotte also served as the chairman of the Sheriff Department’s Merit Commission.

“There was a lot he was involved in that I didn’t even know about, but what I do know was that he was such a hard worker, was a firefighter and a fire chief at Momence for a number of years,” Downey said. “... He’s certainly going to be missed.”

Haas said her father set such a great example for her and her sisters.

“I don’t think any of the three of us can recall a time in our lives that he wasn’t involved in community service,” she said. “That’s really always been a part of our family and a part of our lives. We witnessed what he did to serve others, and that really instilled that value in all of us from a very, very young age.”

Haas said that’s the reason she became a public servant, and her two sisters have made a career in education.

“We are all involved in volunteering in the community much like both of our parents,” she said. “All throughout our growing-up years, and even adult lives, we witnessed his life work as he volunteered and served the community.”

LaMotte received outstanding community service awards from the Illinois Association of Fire Protection Districts in 2013.

He received the Momence Chamber of Commerce’s 2015 Lifetime Achievement Award for services that include more than half a century with the Momence Fire Protection District, including 21 as chief and 39 as a firefighter and continuing service as president of the fire district board.

“What didn’t he do?” said county board member Roger Hess, whose district includes Momence.

“We’ve been personal friends since ‘62,” he said of LaMotte. “We started bowling together in 1962. I was on the fire department for 35.5 years, and he was on before me. It’s kind of hard to talk about it now.

“People don’t realize how much he did for community service — for the fire department, Good Shepherd Manor, county board, 911, his church and cemetery board [for St. Patrick’s Catholic Church] and more. It’s a tough one for me.”

County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler said in a statement he had the honor a few months ago of thanking LaMotte for his lifetime of service as he stepped away from KanComm, the combined county 911 center.

“His life was about service to his family, faith and county and, it was never about Jim LaMotte the county board member, fire chief or 911 board president,” he said. “It was always about public safety for the people of Kankakee County. For Jim, service wasn’t a word to throw around. It was a life’s mission.”

In 2002, Good Shepherd Manor presented Jim and his wife, Marlene, with the organization’s “Amicus Certus Award” — Latin for “True Friend” — of the organization that serves the needs of men with developmental disabilities. The LaMottes were devoted volunteers since Good Shepherd opened in 1971. Jim stepped down as board chair in December 2017.

In 1991, LaMotte was honored as Momence “Citizen of the Year.”

In 1973, he and fellow Momence native Brent McKee, founded Momence-based Custom Farm Seed Co. — a pioneering specialty hybrid seed corn production firm that included operations at Dwight. In 1997, they sold the firm to DeKalb Genetics.

He was also former president of The Hundred Club of Kankakee County.

In addition to LaMotte’s 65 years of public service, one thing Haas is most proud of is her father’s commitment to Marlene.

“They were married 56 years when she passed away,” she said. “So what an accomplishment is that as role models? That’s something that’s extremely noteworthy, and also his ability to be such a positive mentor to so many people over the course of years in so many different areas. And I think that’s one thing that you’ll frequently hear other people say about him as well.”