Kankakee, St. Anne hosting snowman-building contents

Both the Kankakee Valley Park District and the Village of St. Anne are hosting snowman-building contests to allow residents to enjoy the several inches of snow that accumulated this week.

<strong>KVPD "Best In Snow"</strong>

The Kankakee Valley Park District is hosting a “Best In Snow” snowman-building contest now through Sunday. Enter by building a snowman, snapping a photo and submitting the photo to KVPD via Facebook messenger. Include the builder’s name, number and email.

KVPD will post photos on its Facebook page Feb. 7 through 11 and contest voting will close at noon Feb. 11. The photo with the most “likes” will be awarded Best In Snow, and the winner will receive four public skate passes to Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena.

For more information, go to <a href="http://facebook.com/kankakeevalleyparkdistrict." target="_blank">facebook.com/kankakeevalleyparkdistrict.</a>

<strong>Residents of St. Anne Snowman</strong>

The Village of St. Anne is hosting a snowman-building contest that is open to all village residents. Participants are encouraged to add their own creative touches and all submissions must be appropriate.

Participants must sent a photo of their snowman by midnight Feb. 6 to <a href="mailto:chrissuth1951@yahoo.com" target="_blank">chrissuth1951@yahoo.com</a>. Prizes will be awarded to the top three snowman builders.

Prizes to win include:

• The St. Anne Pumpkin Fest will award a hot cocoa basket

• The Beautification Committee will award three prizes

• The mayor is awarding $25 for Mayor’s Choice.