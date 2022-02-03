Bourbonnais man dies at county jail

KANKAKEE — An inmate died today at the Jerome Combs Detention Center.

The Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department and Kankakee County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death of Terrance D. Washington, 37, of Bourbonnais.

Shortly after noon, Kankakee Fire Department paramedics were dispatched to the jail for an unresponsive inmate. Jail medical staff and paramedics were unable to revive Washington, the release said.

It is believed that Washington suffered from an apparent medical incident. However, the coroner’s office will await the results of an autopsy prior to making any definitive confirmation as to the cause of death, the release said.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Mr. Washington, as well as the medical staff and corrections staff at the Jerome Combs Detention Center,” said Sheriff Mike Downey.