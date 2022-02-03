Bourbonnais Chocolate Tour set for Saturday with virtual component

BOURBONNAIS — The annual Chocolate Tour returns to Bourbonnais Saturday and is again a sold-out event.

Co-hosted by the Village of Bourbonnais and Bourbonnais Township Park District in conjunction with title sponsor Sweet Street, the tour will mainly remain the same as year’s past but some changes have been made to adjust to the pandemic.

One change is there will not be a large gathering in the Community Room before or after the event, said Lindy Casey, marketing and public engagement manager for the Village of Bourbonnais.

Also, Casey is currently working on setting up the raffle basket bidding online to remove in-person attendance requirements. The grand prize and runner-up grand prize announcements will take place via Facebook Live instead of in person.

This is the fifth year of the annually sold-out Chocolate Tour. On Saturday, a total of 350 participants will embark on an afternoon adventure indulging at 35 business stops within the village. Each will receive a tour map for their decadent journey, a passport to receive a stamp at each destination visited, and a bag to tote along sweet treats.

Proceeds from the event will support the community through various projects, programs and events. This year’s proceeds will benefit Robert Latham Community Room renovations and support new programs for children and family-focused events at Perry Farm Park.

For more information, contact Lindy Casey via email at caseyl@villageofbourbonnais.com or phone 815-937-3570; or Cherie Smolkovich at cheries@btpd.org or 815-933-9905.