Blue For Bailey's final total is in — $117,550

The Blue For Bailey team raised a total of $117,550 for Bradley Police Officer Tyler Bailey and his family.

A bulk of the donations were raised during the Jan. 23 fundraising event at Northfield Square mall where everything from entry fees to auctions to food and drink purchases to ATM fees were donated to Bailey. In addition to in-person auctions and raffles, there was an online auction that wrapped up Sunday and brought the total raised up to six figures.

The Blue For Bailey event was organized by Lauren Duffield and Melissa Curtis, of Bradley, and Melany Jacobson, of Kankakee. The three organizers play intramural softball and volleyball with the Baileys.

“It was so much more than we expected, financially and emotionally,” organizers said of the turnout. “But we couldn’t be more proud and grateful for this experience.”

During the Jan. 23 event, the Daily Journal spoke with Bailey’s family members about what this community support means to them.

“It means the world to our family, there aren’t even words to describe. From the bottom of our hearts and then some,” said Lisa Godin, Bourbonnais resident and aunt to Bailey’s wife, Sydney.

When asked what Tyler would think about the event, both Godin and Tyler’s aunt, Kathleen Patterson, who was a Kankakee County native before recently moving to Florida, agreed that “Tyler would be very grateful.”

“Tyler is very humble and, I don’t even know if he would have the words. He would be very emotional,” Patterson said. “Tyler will give back in what he has been given in all of these fundraisers, donations, prayers and love he’s received. Both him and Sydney.”

“That’s just them,” agreed Godin. “They’re very selfless people who would do anything for anybody.”