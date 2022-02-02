Lincoln presentation at library postponed

BRADLEY — A program on the Lincoln Memorial, originally scheduled for today at the Bradley Public Library, has been rescheduled to Tuesday, Feb. 8, due to weather conditions.

The program, sponsored by the Kankakee Valley Civil War Roundtable, will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the library. The presentation is free and open to the public.

Retired Daily Journal Managing Editor Phil Angelo will speak on Henry Bacon of Watseka, the architect of the Lincoln Memorial, the struggle to build the Lincoln Memorial and the Memorial’s powerful place in American history.

All members of the audience will be expected to abide by Illinois COVID regulations and wear a mask.