KSD 111's Director of Special Education thinks outside of the box

While no day is the same for Kankakee School District 111’s Director of Special Education Millicent Griffin, each day presents a problem to be solved.

In her role, which she was promoted to in October, she works with the district’s administration and special education coordinators in each of KSD’s schools to ensure everything is running properly and cohesively.

“My role is basically to empower them to be the leaders in the buildings,” Griffin said.

Griffin oversees all levels of special education, from pre-K through transition. She joined Kankakee School District in July 2021 after spending many years in social work. Griffin received her bachelor’s degree from Concordia University, and her master’s degree in social work from UIC’s Jane Addams College of Social Work.

With social work, her responsibility was social-emotional development. Eventually Griffin also began working in case management, which included use of Individualized Education Programs (IEPs) — a core piece of special education.

“As my career grew, my passion leaned toward special education,” she said, noting that this is how she expanded into case management work.

From there, she dove into understanding the IEP process and the laws and structures surrounding them, as well as how to conduct IEP meetings.

“I’m a student advocate,” said Griffin. “As a social worker, I’m an advocate for social-emotional development. As a case manager, I was able to sit at the table and manage all resources and that became a huge passion of mine.”

Her commitment to ensuring all students receive the best education possible is why she was chosen as the Daily Journal’s Young Citizen of the Year.

While continuing to gain experience in social work and case management, while gaining more knowledge for IEPs, Griffin was able to gain more and more leadership skills as the years went on. Along the way, she said that administrators saw a strength in her that made them push her to the next level.

This allowed her to take on this role with KSD, as she helps create a solid learning experience for special education students. Meanwhile, she continues building her leadership skills.

“I would have to commend the district. Kankakee really surrounded me with leaders that helped develop my leadership skills. The more they worked with me and taught me, the more I became confident,” she said.

When discussing how this position came into play, Griffin credited Dr. Genevra Walters for “realizing that there was a need in the department and that I had a strength and a passion for this special education role.”

<strong>Out of the box</strong>

Griffin also credits the school district for allowing her and fellow educators to think outside of the box and to “break boxes.” She said this allows her to thrive and motivates her to keep going.

She shared that it’s important for her and fellow administrators to approach situations with their students by asking, “This is what works best for the student, so what can we do to build support around that student?” vs. “How can we put this student into this box?”

With that in mind, Griffin is able to think about the person and their specific needs in conjunction with listening to the student and the parents.

“We can build and create and that’s something that’s amazing that I can do here that I’ve not been able to do in other positions and other districts,” she said.

Something she looks to continue implementing is building and expanding the special education continuum. She said that as times change, so do students; so a continuum that works this year may not work even three years from now. The continuum has expanded since she came to KSD 111, and she actively seeks input from coordinators for how to continue that expansion.

<strong>Connecting with the community</strong>

Griffin noted that, since she began working in Kankakee, she has continuously come to the conclusion that Kankakee is very community centric. With that, she looks at continuing expansion in how the district, specifically the special education sector, and the community can work together and grow.

She does this by teaching the community, through school board meetings, the rights and responsibilities of the students and the families. Equally as important is knowing the law and compliance regarding special education issues, examining best practice for the students and looking at what has been done in the past.

Much of this is done through the transition process, where a special education student transitions out of high school after they turn 22. Last year, the state began allowing students to complete the school year rather than have their 22nd birthday be their last day of school.

In Griffin’s role, she teaches and trains the leaders who are facilitating the transition process. In the program that they are continuing to build, they’re hoping to see an increase in connection between the program and the community.

“Let’s say I have a student that loves animals. I would like to get to the point where we’re connecting with a veterinarian [where a student] can shadow the vet and they can learn about their interests,” she said.

“Then we can learn from the vet what they need from the student and the in-school leaders can help appropriately train the student for that specific job.

“But now we have a productive member of society, and [the employer has] a worker that they know is a productive member of society. So now [former students are] buying their own homes and their own groceries and we’re building Kankakee,” she continued.

She shared that there is a former student who found success in the district with the transition program, as they are able to work with the library to learn job skills and connect with the community.

“We get to know them and their needs and what works,” she said. “If the community allows us to work with them, and they’re able to accommodate, then the student will be successful and unstoppable and the place gets the help that they need.”

Millicent Griffin is the daughter of a teacher and a pastor who moved around a lot during her childhood. Because of this, Griffin says “sitting still is not my forte,” and enjoys traveling with her 9-year-old son and almost 2-year-old daughter.

When she’s not busy with work and parenting duties, she loves spending time with friends and taking an annual girls' trip.

Currently living in Lansing, Griffin has lived in and around the south suburbs for most of her life. When discussing her parents’ professions, she said her upbringing may not be what people expect.

“I definitely spoke out to my parents,” she recalled. “But they never silenced my opinion or my voice. I grew up believing that you can say anything, it’s just how you say it and the words you use.”

With this in mind, she encourages the people that work with her to use open communication.

“It opens up a different relationship that they can have with me so that it doesn’t put me up top,” she said. “We’re trying to do this together.”