County’s e-waste program collects 141,000 pounds in first year

Kankakee County’s first year with a centralized e-waste program was a productive one in terms of number of transactions and pounds of electronic waste recycled.

The county launched the e-waste program in February 2021 with Belson Steel Center Scrap as the vendor for accepting and handling electronic waste for most of the county’s residents. Bradley, Bourbonnais, Kankakee and Manteno all participate in the program along with Aroma Park, Grant Park, Herscher, Hopkins Park, Sun River Terrace and St. Anne. In all, there are 13 communities participating.

“We needed somewhere that was convenient and safe for our residents,” said Ben Wilson, county transportation manager during a presentation at the board’s executive committee meeting on Jan. 25. “We needed somebody who’s capable to track and verify the e-waste.”

In 2021, there were 141,006 pounds of e-waste recycled from 1,575 transactions at Belson Steel.

“We did our first kind of big press push in May, as far as rolling the program out,” Wilson said. “And I would say in a partial year, compared to our old numbers, things look pretty good — 140,000 pounds of waste, almost 1,600 individual transactions.”

Of the pounds of waste, Bradley accounted for 35 percent, followed by Kankakee with 15 percent, Bourbonnais 12 percent, Manteno Village with 9 percent and Manteno residents with 8 percent. The Village of Manteno still offers individual pick-up, and it’s then transferred to Belson Steel.

“We were allowed to reduce some waste, and we were allowed to see some good numbers,” Wilson said. “... I would say for a partial year, and a great partner in Belson Steel Center Scrap, we’ve been able to satisfy all the requirements of the community consumer electronics recycling act in collecting this residential e-waste, while still offering a program that we believe is easy to use for our residents. And it’s abundantly clear by those numbers that people are using it, and we just believe that this will grow to more and more.”

As far as the number of transactions, 365 came from Kankakee residents, 337 from Bourbonnais, 202 from Manteno, 146 from Bradley Village and 81 from Bradley residents. Bradley still has an e-waste drop off-site, while Kankakee’s site on Oak Avenue has been closed.

“Ideally, we would like to see everybody go to Belson’s,” Wilson said. “But this is where our individual partners have a little bit of liberty in that program.”

Having individuals drop off their items at Belson Steel “makes the most sense for our program where nobody’s showing up with 100 TVs,” he said. “You bring one or two, you bring your printer, your fax, things like that. That’s part of their existing waste stream. It makes sense.”

Todd Sirois, board vice chairman, told Wilson he’s glad to see the program up and running.

“I wouldn’t have guessed that we would collect 141,000 pounds already, so thank you,” Sirois said.

For more information, visit <a href="http://k3county.net/ewaste" target="_blank">k3county.net/ewaste</a>.

<strong>Belson Steel Center Scrap</strong>

<em>1685 N. Illinois Route 50, Bourbonnais</em>

Drop off the items from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays.

The county's free e-waste program is available to residents of Kankakee and from the villages of Aroma Park, Bourbonnais, Bradley, Herscher, Hopkins Park, Grant Park, Manteno, St. Anne and Sun River Terrace to offer free e-waste recycling. All county residents living outside of any municipal corporate limits also qualify.