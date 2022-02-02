-All River Valley Metro buses will serve as free warming centers. River Valley Metro Mass Transit District buses serve as free warming stations whenever the temperature is at zero or below. COVID policy apply.

Bradley

-Bradley Public Library (296 N. Fulton Ave.)

Normal Business Hours and COVID policy applies

Bourbonnais

-Bourbonnais Public Library (250 W. John Casey Rd.)

Normal Business Hours and COVID policy applies

-Northfield Square Mall (1600 N. State Route 50)

Normal Business Hours and COVID policy applies

Grant Park

-Grant Park Public Library (107 W. Taylor St.)

Normal Business Hours and COVID policy applies

Kankakee

-Kankakee Public Library (201 E. Merchant St.)

Normal Business Hours and COVID policy applies

Manteno

-The Leo Hassett Community Center (211 N. Main St.)

Police Department has to be notified to open and COVID policy applies

Momence

-Edward Chipman Public Library (126 N. Locust St.)

Normal Business Hours and COVID policy applies