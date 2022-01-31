Pastors to walk nearly 20 miles to raise money for Fortitude homeless shelter

GRANT PARK — Two Grant Park ministers will be putting on their walking shoes and most likely warm winter coats as they have planned a mid-February evening trek — from Grant Park to Kankakee — to benefit development plans for a Kankakee-based homeless organization.

Pastor Cory Estby, of Zion Lutheran Church, and Pastor Kyle Timmons, of St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, both Grant Park congregations, will walk on Feb. 18 from St. Peter’s Church to the planned new site of Fortitude Community Outreach in the 100 block of North Washington Avenue in Kankakee.

The 5,500-square-foot complex will be known as “The Fort” and will have the capacity to house up to 36 people. Total construction cost is set at $550,000.

The two men are planning to complete the 19.8-mile journey in six to seven hours. The men will take turns — likely in 2- to 3-mile intervals — to complete the walk.

They hope to raise $5,000 through their “Miles for a Mission — Grant Park to ‘The Fort’” to benefit Fortitude’s development plans. Fortitude has set a fundraising goal of $350,000 to aid the development. To date, the nonprofit organization has raised $150,000, said Fortitude director Dawn Broers.

Broers said the project is slated to break ground in April and be completed by October so it is ready in time for the cold fall and winter months.

Anyone interested in contributing to the pastors’ efforts can go to Miles for a Mission at <a href="http://bit.ly/MilesForAMission" target="_blank">bit.ly/MilesForAMission</a>.

The two men are planning to begin their journey from Grant Park at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 18. They chose this late afternoon time because that is when those without shelter begin to seek it.

And even though Grant Park is far away from Kankakee, they note homelessness affects everyone whether it is in someone’s neighborhood or not.

“We don’t have a lot of homeless in our neighborhood, but this is our neighborhood,” Estby said of Kankakee. Estby has volunteered at Fortitude in previous years so he has witnessed what the organization can accomplish.

The men plan to walk without an escort, departing from St. Peter’s and travel Griffin Street to get to Illinois 17 heading toward Momence. They will then head west on 7000North Road until reaching 5000East Road. They will stay on 5000East until reaching St. George Road. They will then head west to 4000East Road and then move south until reaching Illinois 17 again. Illinois 17 becomes Court Street which will take them to the Fortitude location.

It promises to be a long, cold journey.

<strong>‘NOT JUST ABOUT MONEY’</strong>

But the end result — meaning providing shelter for those in need — warms the heart of this walking duo.

Both men are 45 years of age.

In January 2018, Timmons weighed what he estimated to be 400 pounds. He is now in the 230-pound range and he credited exercise, particularly running, and a change of eating habits as well as a medical procedure, for turning his health around.

But, physical health, was not the motivation for the planned February walk.

The members of his church were the driving force, particularly Heidi Frahm and her daughter, Jaden Ewoldt, who have regularly volunteered at Fortitude.

Frahm, he said, is the one who kept prompting an endeavor such as this to benefit the shelter.

“I believe in our congregations,” Timmons said. “This is not just about money. If we can get more people to volunteer or provide meals for Fortitude, that would be even better.”

But February weather? It can get very cold in February.

“I’m praying for 35 to 45 degrees,” he said with a laugh.

<strong>INSTANT CONNECTION</strong>

The two men from different congregations are acting as one and they believe that is how it should always be.

“From the moment we met, we found we were very similar,” Timmons said of he and Estby. “We believe it’s important for people to come together for our community. We are all called as people to take care of one another.”

For Frahm, she couldn’t be more pleased with the ministers.

“I brought this to their attention as being a great place for fundraising. They came up with this idea,” said Frahm. Asked if she would be walking, she chuckled.

“No, but I’ll make the guys a little care package for their trip,” she said. “These are two great guys.”

And like the pastors, she noted that while some may not consider Kankakee and Grant Park as being connected, the two communities most certainly are.

“It’s in our surrounding community,” she said. “We are all very connected. If one of our communities suffers, we all suffer.”