NWS forecast: Kankakee County could see over a foot of snow in next three days

Kankakee County residents, get your snow shovels and snow blowers ready.

For the first time in the 2021-22 winter, a major snowstorm is headed this way, according to forecasters. The storm is anticipated to be capable of dumping 12 to 18 inches of snow from late Tuesday to late Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Brian Leatherwood, a meteorologist with the NWS in Romeoville, said this weather event will likely begin midday Tuesday with light rain as temperatures are expected to be in the mid 30s to low 40s, but a cold front will drop temperatures and turn moisture into snow by late Tuesday.

A band of heavy snow, basically engulfing Kankakee County as well as Iroquois, Ford and portions of Livingston counties, will bring the first punch to the region and deposit 6 to 12 inches, NWS predicts.

The second punch of the weather system is expected to hit the area late Wednesday and dump another 3 to 6 inches before pushing through the region by midday Thursday.

It will be the region’s first major snow this winter and will put area road maintenance crews on 24-hour shifts in an attempt to keep area roads safe.

Leatherwood anticipates high temperatures dropping to the mid- to upper-20s for the next several days, meaning the expected snow will be around for a while.

The second phase of the storm is not yet nearly as defined, he noted, which means predicting snowfall and its expected path is far from certain.

The weather systems are subject to change, making it difficult to forecast the second portion of the two-event system.

“The first portion of the storm people will easily see more than 6 inches [in Kankakee County],” he said. “I believe some locations could see up to 10 inches.”

Translation: Get your back loosened up for snow removal work.

Speaking of work, area public works crews are on alert and that means if the anticipated snow arrives as predicted, trucks will be plowing roads and applying salt beginning late Tuesday and likely working through the weekend.

Mark Rogers, Kankakee County engineer, said the county road crew will likely be working in nine-person, 12-hour shifts on the county’s 265 miles of roads.

“We will deal with what comes. We are as ready as we can be,” he said, noting the two shifts are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and then 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

“You never know what will arrive. I learned years ago that you deal with what you get,” he said.

Bradley Public Works Director Terry Memenga said crews were completing final maintenance on the road-clearing fleet and he had 350 tons of road salt at his disposal.

He noted because this is expected to be an extended weather event, it makes it a little more challenging for the crew as hours will be long throughout much of the week.

Memenga anticipated have 4 to 6 trucks on the village’s 75 miles of roads by midday Tuesday.

“Our first charge is keeping the main roads clear and then working our way back to the secondary roads,” he said. “We won’t be clearing curb-to-curb for a while. My advice to people is to stay home. Let us clear the roads.”

In Manteno, public works director Jim Hanley said the approximate 30 miles of roadway the village maintains will be cleared by six large plows and seven pickup trucks with plows.

The regular 11-person crew will be aided by call-ins of part-time staff.

Like other departments, Manteno will be working 12-hour shifts. Hanley had one simple piece of advice for residents: “If you don’t have to park on the street, please don’t.”

The ways to help aid injured Bradley Police Officer Tyler Bailey keep coming in and the expected snow has created one more.

Crockett Construction of Bourbonnais is offering driveway plowing for Manteno residents this week for a $20+ donation. All proceeds will go to the Bailey family.

Call Todd if you would like to get your driveway on the list. There is a limit so it is first come, first serve. Volunteers are also sought to plow or shovel. Volunteers must provide their own equipment.

Call 708-670-0038.

Crockett, 53, of Manteno, said as of 6:30 p.m. Monday, he had 25 customers. He noted he's been getting a call every five to 10 minutes.

"We had been brainstorming as to how we could help the Baileys and we came up with this idea," he said. Crockett noted a Manteno-based business, Nexus Employment Solutions, said it would match his snow-plowing donation, meaning the gift could reach into the thousands of dollars.

"This is a way for us to help with our simple talents," he said. "The response has been tremendous."

<strong>First wave</strong>

<strong>NWS confidence: High</strong>

Begins midday Tuesday with light rain as temperatures are above freezing. A cold front will drop temperature and turn moisture into snow by late Tuesday.

Kankakee, Iroquois, Ford and portions of Livingston counties could see 6 to 12 inches by Wednesday.

<strong>Second wave</strong>

<strong>NWS confidence: Moderate</strong>

Expected to hit the area late Wednesday and dump another 3 to 6 inches before pushing through the region by midday Thursday.