Fannie May opens new location

BOURBONNAIS — A longtime business mainstay in the <strong>Kankakee County</strong> region, candy store <strong>Fannie May</strong>, recently opened its new location in Bourbonnais — and just in time for <strong>Valentine’s Day</strong>.

A former longtime tenant in the <strong>Northfield Square mall</strong>, Fannie May closed its mall store after business on Jan. 7 and reopened a 1,800-square-store shop on Jan. 15 at 534 Main St. NW in Bourbonnais, immediately west of the <strong>Starbucks coffee shop</strong>.

The company states the store is going through a “soft” opening and has planned a grand opening for 1 p.m. Wednesday.

So after finishing a cup of coffee, customers can then satisfy their sweet tooth with some chocolate. Sound like a plan?

The store’s hours are set at 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The Main Street NW location was a former home of <strong>Verizon Wireless</strong>, which closed several months ago.

Fannie May had been one of the original stores in the Northfield mall when it opened in August 1990.

If anyone is interested, my personal favorite is the dark chocolate sea salt caramel candy.

This area of Bourbonnais is cornering the candy market. The Fannie May store is only a short distance from <strong>Sweet Street</strong>, a chocolate, candy and popcorn store, located on <strong>William Latham Drive</strong>, north of the Fannie May location.

•••

As a follow-up to the recent story regarding the <strong>Kankakee City Council</strong> narrowly approving the conditional use permit allowing the operation of transitional housing for homeless veterans, the <strong>Illinois Housing Development Authority</strong> has formally OK’d the project.

The property will be owned and managed by the <strong>Kankakee County Housing Authority</strong>. At the time of its approval by the council, IHDA had not yet formally approved the $2.9 million allocations toward the project.

That action has taken place and the project was part of $55.7 million in housing projects across the state for developments dealing with “vulnerable residents.” The project is part of IHDA’s “Permanent Supportive Housing Development Program.”

The Kankakee project, at 210 S. Washington Ave., the former site of the <strong>Senesac Funeral Home & Crematorium</strong>, will transform a currently vacant property into a 14-studio apartment complex for <strong>military veterans experiencing homelessness</strong>.

The final vote by the city council was 8-4. <strong>Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis</strong> was required to cast a rare mayoral vote as the permit needed a majority of the 14-member city council.

The KCHA is expected to take possession of the property this spring and begin renovations at that point. The location will likely not be ready for housing until late 2022 or early 2023.