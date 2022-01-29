KLASEY: From Kankakee to Hollywood: Discovering Merna Kennedy

Hollywood folklore includes many examples (mostly from the 1920s and 1930s) of lovely and talented young women who were “discovered” in unlikely settings and went on to become stars of the silver screen. Probably the most well-known “discovery” was 15-year-old Lana Turner, who was found by director Mervyn LeRoy at a California soda fountain. She went on to a spectacular career of nearly 50 years in movies and television.

This column resulted from my own “discovery” of a lovely young actress named Merna Kennedy — but I found her in the declining years of her career, rather than the beginning. I was researching a different topic in the Nov. 23, 1938, edition of the Kankakee Republican-News when the headline “Kankakee Movie Star on ‘Comeback’ Trail’” caught my eye.

Datelined New York City, the story under the headline opened, “Pretty Merna Kennedy, who was born Maude Kahler in Kankakee, Ill., in 1908 and who was catapulted to national fame when Charles Chaplin saw her in Los Angeles and gave her a screen test, featuring her as his leading lady in ‘The Circus,’ has come to New York to try for a comeback.”

Although Merna Kennedy’s movie career was fairly short, from 1928 until 1934, research involving old newspapers, the Kankakee County Museum’s files, and the Internet turned up a wealth of material on the petite (5 foot, 2.5 inches), red-haired actress.

She was the daughter of John E. and Maud Kahler, born Sept. 7, 1908, in Manteno. A degree of confusion exists about the birth name of the future actress; some biographies and newspaper stories list her as “Maud” (like her mother), others as Merna. Her birth certificate lists the infant’s name as Merna (which may have been a second choice: the name “Lucile” was written in, then crossed out and replaced by Merna). Also, her birthplace is shown as Manteno, rather than Kankakee.

Like her movie career, Merna’s time in Kankakee County was short — her parents separated in about 1913 and her mother relocated to California with Merna and a younger brother, Merle. The two children embarked on an entertainment career as early as 1917, forming a dancing act that toured on the Pantages vaudeville circuit. One California newspaper referred to 9-year-old Merna as “the sunshine girl,” and noted, “She is ably assisted by her brother, Merle, and they both give quite a clever dancing act.”

In 1919, the two children gained a new surname when Maude Kahler married grocer Thomas Kennedy. Although their mother later married for a third time, Merna and Merle retained the Kennedy name for the rest of their lives.

While young Merna was taking dancing lessons, she formed a friendship that would lead, years later, to her first movie role. In 1924, Merna’s childhood friend Lillita MacMurray (whose stage name was Lita Grey) married comedian and prolific moviemaker Charlie Chaplin.

Chaplin, who made more than 100 films (most of them “silents”) between 1914 and 1967, was casting a new film in early 1926 and looking for a “new face” as the female lead. The comedian’s wife, Lita, suggested her friend Merna Kennedy, for the role. Merna was at that time appearing on stage in a musical called “All For You.” Chaplin promptly offered her the role of his co-star in his new film, “The Circus.”

On Feb. 19, 1926, the Chicago Tribune informed its readers, “Merna Kennedy, 19 ... will make her debut in films as Charlie Chaplin’s new leading woman, according to an announcement today. Miss Kennedy, who went on the stage 10 years ago as a child dancer ... had never faced a movie camera until Chaplin invited her to make some screen tests.”

In its story, the Tribune referred to Merna as a “Chicago girl,” stretching Illinois geography a bit. Interestingly, the Kankakee Daily Republican made no mention of her selection for the Chaplin film. Also, there is some question of whether the film played in Kankakee following its release in 1928. A search of local movie listings from late 1928 through early 1929 failed to find it advertised by any of Kankakee’s four theaters.

“The Circus,” filmed in the waning days of silent movies, featured Chaplin in his trademark “Tramp” comedy character. Merna played the role of a beautiful bareback rider and trapeze artist suffering from mistreatment by the circus owner and ringmaster, who was her stepfather. Naturally, Chaplin — who joined the circus as a clown — falls in love with the young performer.

Rosalind Schoffer, film columnist for the Tribune, reported on Nov. 27, 1927, that the audience for a preview of the movie “applauded wildly for five minutes by the clock following the fadeout.” She also noted, “Merna Kennedy is not as much of a sensation as had been anticipated about Hollywood.”

Despite that lukewarm opinion, Merna Kennedy’s film career had been successfully launched. In succeeding years, she made the transition to “the talkies,” playing some leading roles and many smaller parts. Her final film was “Jimmy the Gent,” in which she played a wisecracking secretary named “Jitters.” The 1934 movie starred James Cagney and Bette Davis.

In the same year as her last film, she wed director/choreographer Busby Berkeley, who was noted for his huge, intricately planned dance numbers in films of the 1930s. The marriage lasted only until 1936.

Little is known about Merna’s life between 1936 and 1944, when she married a soldier returning from active duty in World War II. Only four days after her wedding to Master Sergeant Forrest Brayton, the one-time film star died of a heart attack. She was 36 years old.

The final mention of Merna Kennedy in the Kankakee Republican-News came on Dec. 21, 1944. The headline over a three-paragraph story read, “Former Actress, A Kankakee Native, Dies in California.”

Merna Kennedy was not the only person born in Kankakee to achieve acting success in Hollywood. There were at least two others. Who where they?

Answer: Fred MacMurray, whose vaudevillian parents were playing here at the Arcade Opera House when he was born on August 30, 1908, and Marden "Andy" McBroom. Better known as actor David Bruce, McBroom was born in Kankakee on January 6, 1916. He grew up here, then moved to Hollywood in 1940.