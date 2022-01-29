Clark reflects on 15 years at BTPD

Hollice Clark had been the executive director of the Bourbonnais Township Park District since April of 2007. Although Clark is still under contract through April 30, he was relieved of his day-to-day responsibilities on Jan. 7.

Clark sat down with the Daily Journal on Wednesday and reflected on his accomplishments at the BTPD. He's been a part of the community since 1988, moving here from Fort Madison, Iowa. He said he and his wife, Pam, intend on staying put in their Bradley home. The Clarks have two grown sons, Benjamin and Samuel.

<strong>What are you most proud of in your 15 years as executive director?</strong>

"I think I've made a lot of improvements at the park district under my term. I've touched every facility, and the most thing I'm proud of is the museum and the playground. But I can't leave out what we did out at Willowhaven, bringing a dog park in. And Diamond Point and the playground at Diamond Point in the northern area of our town to the splash pad. ... What I'm most proud of is the staff that I leave behind. They've done an excellent job. It wasn't just me, it was the staff that's there."

<strong>How would you rate the BTPD facilities now as you're leaving?</strong>

I rate them all as 10s. We worked with a plan, and we carried it out. The museum was totally renovated with new exhibits. The playgrounds are up to date. We've done a great job, and I emphasize the 'we' it's not just me.

<strong>How important was it getting the comprehensive plan completed in 2021 with Hitchcock Design Group of Naperville?</strong>

"I think it's very important because it gives you a roadmap to the next five years. In addition, it gave the community an opportunity to voice their opinion on what they would like to see from their park district.

<strong>How do you respond to the critics that you spent too much money?</strong>

"My famous quote is from Theodore Roosevelt that I read every day that says, 'It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena.' ... I read that every day because you always will have critics. I just read a quote today from Denzel Washington It's a stated, 'You'll never be criticized by someone who is doing more than you. You will always be criticized by someone doing less. Remember that.' Denzel Washington said that and and just hit a it's summed up everything."

<strong>How do you respond to the critics on social media?</strong>

"I'm not going to get into the keyboard warriors. You can call them and ask."

<strong>What did you do before you became executive director?</strong>

"I was the vice president of Centrue Bank in business development."

<strong>What are your immediate future plans?</strong>

"I'm looking for opportunities. ... I still officiate football and basketball. Pam and I have decided to live in this community and continue to take part in the activities of this community."

<strong>What keeps you going and staying positive?</strong>

"I had an outpouring of support after it was read in the paper that my contract wasn't renewed. I drove the next day to attend a funeral in Fort Madison, Iowa. And I left my driveway at 12:30 p.m., and it's a four-hour drive. I did not stop talking to people until I pulled up in front of the funeral home.

"So I continue to this day to get people who walk up to me and thank me for doing what I have done at the park district, and I have received a lot of letters and notes and cards in the mail, thanking me for my service. That's probably what's helped me get through all this and my wife. It's my friends and my wife."