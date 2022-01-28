2 upcoming events to benefit officers' families

Two fundraising events are planned in Kankakee County to benefit the families of fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and wounded Officer Tyler Bailey.

<strong>Donate While You Dine</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, Culver’s in Bourbonnais, 983 N. Convent St., will be donating 50 percent of all of the sales to support the families of Bailey and Rittmanic.

For more information, call 815-614-3638.

<strong>Police vs. Fire basketball game</strong>

At 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, the Kankakee Police Department and Kankakee Firefighters Local 653 will play in a police vs. fire charity basketball game.

The game will be at the KVPD Rec Center, 150 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee, and entry is $5 per person.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the First Responders Children’s Foundation, which provides college scholarships to children whose first responders’ parents have either died in the line of duty or have become permanently disabled.

The remaining portion of the proceeds will benefit the Bradley officers' families. For more information and to donate, visit bit.ly/3tm2CO3.