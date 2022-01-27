Photography fundraiser for families of Rittmanic, Bailey

KANKAKEE — From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, there will be a Back the Blue fundraiser at the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Complex, 3000 S. Justice Way, Kankakee.

LeSage Photography is offering a professional portrait as well as one family photo with “your hero.” This is open to all local law enforcement, firefighters, corrections, EMTs, dispatchers and first responders.

Come in uniform or present identification confirming your profession. There is a minimum donation of $10. All proceeds will go to the families of Bradley Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and Officer Tyler Bailey.