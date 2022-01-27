Kankakee County, Shoup announce expansion

KANKAKEE — Shoup Manufacturing is planning a $10 million investment into its facility that will see the construction of a new warehouse and the creation of up to 50 full-time jobs.

The announcement of the expansion came Wednesday during a Kankakee County Board finance committee meeting. The company’s facility on Stuart Drive is located just outside Kankakee city limits, putting it under the jurisdiction of the county rather than the city.

The project includes the addition of an 80,000-square-foot warehouse, manufacturing expansion, construction of new parking lots and roads within the Shoup footprint, and will ultimately lead to 30 to 50 full-time jobs, each earning between $30,000 and $70,000 per year with full benefits, according to a press release from the county.

During Wednesday’s meeting, the committee approved $75,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to support Shoup’s investment by funding road construction to support the increased truck traffic to and from the site.

The full county board will consider the allocation of the COVID relief funding for final approval at its meeting on Feb. 8.

“This is precisely the role of good government,” said Board Chairman Andy Wheeler. “Here we have a successful local manufacturer with roots in this community, a company investing in our community and our workforce and we have the opportunity to develop the infrastructure required to make the expansion happen. I can think of no better use of these funds than to foster economic development in our county.”

The roads into Shoup are maintained by Kankakee Township. Kankakee County and Shoup will provide approximately 67 percent of the estimated $187,000 project cost, and the road will be maintained by Kankakee Township after construction.

Shoup Manufacturing has been distributing replacement parts for farm equipment directly to the American farmer since 1977.

Shoup has experienced growth in its business, and the current Phase II expansion is central to serving farmers now and in the future.

“This is an exciting time for the Shoup family of employees,” said Shoup President Ray Lovell. “As we make these investments designed to rise and exceed our customers’ expectations, it is amazing to see Kankakee County do the same for Shoup. When we found out we were required to upgrade the roads outside of our footprint, chairman Wheeler jumped right in and got the team together to work toward a solution. The county board followed through with funding a large part of the road project, with Shoup and Kankakee Township contributing as well.”

Shoup’s growth is evidence of Kankakee County’s manufacturing prowess, said Tim Nugent, president and CEO of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County.

“Kankakee County is still a vibrant manufacturing community,” Nugent said. “When we see these kinds of investments, it reaffirms that Kankakee County is still a great place for business to make and sell products on a national, even global scale.”