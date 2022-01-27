County updates ARPA funds allocations

Kankakee County was allocated $21.3 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, and the county says it’s moved swiftly to dole out COVID relief funds to business and governmental agencies throughout the county.

Jasmyne Humble, communications director for the county, gave a summary report on monies allocated in 2021 at Tuesday’s County Board Executive Committee meeting.

As of December 2021, approximately $4,390,392 has been allocated. The money received by the county was divided into two categories — APRA funds and lost revenue. ARPA response accounted for 51 percent of the money allocated, while the other 49 percent was for lost revenue.

Companies or governmental agencies were able to submit applications to the county for approval.

The following applications have been approved:

<strong>Non-covered governmental units</strong>

• Bourbonnais Township Park District, $9,853

• Bourbonnais Fire Protection District, $8,253

• Manteno Fire Protection District, $20,000

• Limestone Fire Protection District, $10,000

• Momence Park District, $10,000

• Pembroke Township, $156,855

<strong>Local businesses</strong>

• Tracy’s Pet Styling, $7,052

• Lax Mortuary, $7,350

• City News, $10,000

• Chatterbox Cafe, $5,000

• A Better Cut Lawn Care, $5,000

• D&D Distributors (Off the Wall): $5,000

• Chiropractic Associates of Kankakee, $5,000

• McElroy Communications, $5,000

• Dunlap Vision, $5,000

<strong>Nonprofits</strong>

• Pledge for Life Partnership, $10,000

• Kankakee County Humane Foundation, $10,000

• Garden of Prayer Youth Center, $10,000

• Harbor House, $10,000

• Options Center for Independent Living, $10,000

• Good Shepherd Manor, $10,000

• Child Network, $9,229

• Merchant Street Art Gallery, $10,000

• Camp Shaw-wa-Nas-See, $10,000

• 3D Wildlife Rescue and Rehab, $1,401

• Sunrise Center, $2,624

• Kankakee Valley Theatre Association, $10,000