Bourbonnais park board still has vacancy

Although the Bourbonnais Township Park District is to be led by a board of five elected members, it has been working with only four members since Sept. 17, 2021, the date Wayne Delabre’s resignation became effective.

His resignation was submitted just before the board voted 4-0 on Sept. 1 to not renew the contract of Hollice Clark as its executive director. Clark’s contract ends April 30 and he was set to finish out his days in the position. But now, Clark and the board are negotiating a separation agreement after Clark was relieved of his day-to-day responsibilities on Jan. 7.

Delabre’s vacant seat isn’t up for election until April 2023, so a new member is to be appointed by the board. In the fall, the board publicly asked for any interested individuals to apply for the vacant seat. Former board member Clark Gregoire applied along with one other candidate who subsequently withdrew.

Gregoire lost his seat in the municipal election in April to current board members Bill Bukowski and Dave Zinanni. In that election, there were two open seats so the top two vote-getters in the four-person race would claim the win. Those two were Zinanni with 2,180 votes and Bukowski with 1,859 votes. Gregoire came in third with 1,474 votes.

Gregoire was interviewed Nov. 18 for the vacant seat and received an email shortly after informing him “no decision has been made.” He was given no other feedback at the time and he says that continues.

“They haven’t given me anything,” he said.

Gregoire said he probably hasn’t been brought back on the board because of his friendship with Clark and that he often has an opposing viewpoint.

”Even if I disagree with them, I’d only be one vote,” he said.

Gregoire still regularly attends the board meetings and has missed only one meeting since he was first elected over six years ago. He said on Monday that his experience in finance would still be an asset to the board.

“I’m just the kind of guy where I like to listen to things, think about it and then talk about it,” he said. “I feel I still have a lot to add to the board and bring to the table. I’m a taxpayer,” he said.

Current board members are president Brian Hebert, Bukowski, Anthony Settle and Zinanni.

Hebert was asked after Monday’s meeting if the board had plans on filling the vacancy.

”We’re probably going to open it back up for more interviews,” he said. “We only had one candidate, so we’re going to bring it back up to the board for more interviews.”