United Way to host annual Women United Breakfast

United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties’ Women United Breakfast will return March 8 for its sixth annual event. This year’s event — which is set to take place on International Women’s Day — will be in-person as well as live-streamed from The Majestic in Kankakee.

It will feature a lineup of local female speakers who will share insights on mental health, overcoming obstacles, personal and professional growth and more. Doors open at 8:15 a.m., with breakfast available until 9 a.m. The program will begin at 9 a.m. and run until noon.

For the past six years, the Women United Breakfast has brought the community together to celebrate the power of women and girls in Kankakee and Iroquois counties. In 2021, the local United Way chapter said it doubled down on its efforts to invest in programs and services that support the advancement of women and girls by launching the Women United affinity group.

More than 50 women responded to the call-to-action and committed financially toward this initiative, the nonprofit said.

Every dollar raised during the event will support United Way’s Women United Initiative, which addresses challenges facing women and children through programs and addressing needs, it says.

For more information or to purchase in-person or virtual tickets, go to <a href="https://www.myunitedway.org/wubreakfast2022" target="_blank">myunitedway.org/wubreakfast2022</a>.

WHAT: United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties' Women United Breakfast

WHEN: 9 a.m. to noon March 8. Doors open at 8:15 a.m., with breakfast available until 9 a.m.

WHERE: The Majestic, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee

COST: Virtual tickets cost $20, and in-person cost is $50

TICKETS: myunitedway.org/wubreakfast2022