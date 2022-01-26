Manteno moving forward on golf course sale

MANTENO — Manteno residents might have a local golf course to play this spring after all.

By a general consensus of the village board’s Public Works Committee, the lone bid of $600,000 by Alexander Real Properties LLC of Bourbonnais for the Manteno Golf Club was moved to the agenda for the next village board meeting on Feb. 7. If the entire board approves the sale, the company will take over the property after the transaction is complete.

Manteno Mayor Tim Nugent said at Tuesday’s committee meeting that he had hoped the bid would’ve been for more money.

“Obviously, the bidder bid what he thought was appropriate,” he said. “And depending on what he’s going to do with it, there’s a good amount of money that has to be invested out there if it’s going to be a golf course and get it up and going and operational. It’s not just a $600,000 investment that this potential buyer would have to make.”

Nugent said he talked to some of the other trustees, and there weren’t a lot of other options available. If the village put the course back out for bid, it runs the risk of getting even less money. Also, with the time element involved, it might not give another potential bidder enough time to get the course ready for the upcoming season.

Board member Joel Gesky said the course is only an asset if the village sells it.

“If we keep it, we’re still going to have to pay insurance,” he said. “We’re going to have upkeep and maintenance. It hasn’t been an asset to the village over the course that we’ve owned. I think that money is a little bit of our valuation as well because we talked about the numbers we expected. ... I think the appropriate thing to do is to sell it.”

Board member Samuel Martin said the golf course is probably going to need some work that will cost the new owner some additional investment from what he’s seen on the course. He agreed with Gesky that it’s best to sell.

“It’s only going to cost us money every day,” he said.

When reached by phone on Tuesday, Jerry Alexander, one of the principal owners of Alexander Real Properties, said it’s his intention is to keep the property a golf course. He declined to comment any further as the deal is not finalized.

Nugent said an appraisal for half of the course in 2018 was $330,000. The state had given the village 65 acres to develop a golf course after the Manteno State Hospital was closed in the 1980s. A 9-hole course was developed, and later the village acquired another 65 acres to make it an 18-hole course, Nugent said.

The original 65 acres had a revert clause from the state requiring that it would have to remain a golf course if ever sold. Nugent said he went to the state legislature to have the clause removed in 2018, which was successful.

Nugent said the entire course is likely worth in the neighborhood of the $600,000 bid based on the appraisal from 2018.

While no official action has been taken, Nugent said the village will most likely move forward with the sale when it comes to a vote on Feb. 7.