Iroquois West senior awarded American Legion Auxiliary scholarship

Iroquois West High School senior Celeste Cummings, of Danforth, has been awarded a $10,000 Samsung American Legion Scholarship after her attendance at the 2021 American Legion Auxiliary Illini Girls State, according to a news release from the American Legion Auxiliary.

Cummings is one of 10 national scholars to be awarded the $10,000 scholarship and the only recipient from the state of Illinois.

Meanwhile, 10 runners-up received a $5,000 award, and 66 finalists each will receive $1,250 for undergraduate study.

The Samsung American Legion Scholarship recipients attended either a 2021 American Legion Auxiliary Girls State session or American Legion Boys State session.

Cummings attended ALA Illini Girls State. She is working toward a career as a veterinarian.

Scholarship applications are limited to students who are a direct descendant (i.e., child, grandchild, great-grandchild, etc.) or legally adopted child of a wartime U.S. military veteran who served on active duty during at least one of the periods of war officially designated as eligibility dates for American Legion membership.

Applicants who are direct descendants of Korean War era veterans will receive bonus points.

For more information about the scholarship, go to <a href="http://www.Legion.org/scholarships/Samsung" target="_blank">legion.org/scholarships/samsung</a>.