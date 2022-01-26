Iroquois Genealogical Society hosting Groundhog Day meal

WATSEKA — From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, members and volunteers of the Iroquois County Genealogical Society will host a Groundhog Day fundraiser in the Victorian Room of the Old Courthouse Museum at 103 W. Cherry St., Watseka.

The ICGS will serve a meal consisting of a pulled pork sandwich, chips, sides, dessert and beverage. The dessert will be cupcakes and the beverage includes a variety of canned soda.

The fundraiser, sponsored by the nonprofit ICGS, helps ensure that the ICGS can continue to serve its community, learn from, share together and move forward.

Cost of the meal is donation only. For more information, email <a href="mailto:iroqgene@gmail.com" target="_blank">iroqgene@gmail.com</a> or call 815-432-3730.