Calendar of events: Jan. 26-Feb. 4

<strong>Jan. 26-28</strong>

<strong>Lunar New Year Program</strong>

The Kankakee Public Library’s Youth Services department is hosting a take-away program in which patrons receive an interactive Lunar New Year pack to walk them through the traditions of several different countries. Packages will be available for pickup on the second floor from Jan. 26 to 28.

» Sign up: 815-937-6960

<strong>Jan. 27</strong>

<strong>Euchre Party</strong>

From 7 to 9:30 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of every month, the Herscher Legion Community Center, 102 S. Oak St., Herscher, will host a euchre party. Cost is $5 to play. Prizes, raffles and refreshments are available.

» 815-426-9867

<strong>Jan. 28</strong>

<strong>Pediatric Vaccine Clinic</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Bradley Public Library, 296 N. Fulton Ave., Bradley, a vaccine clinic, sponsored and administered by the Illinois Department of Public Health, will provide Pfizer vaccines to children ages 5 to 12. Walk-ins are welcome.

» 815-932-6245

<strong>Valentine Wine Glass Paint Fundraiser</strong>

At 6 p.m. at Top Notch Knots & Pots, 1260 Larry Power Road, Bourbonnais, paint a Valentine-themed wine glass during a fundraiser for the Kankakee VFW Auxiliary 2857. The cost is $30, which includes all the paint supplies as well as light refreshments. The event is cash only.

» RSVP: 815-735-1335; kathieastmandesigns@gmail.com

<strong>Pendulum Board Night</strong>

From 6 to 8 p.m. at Top Notch Knots & Pots, at 1260 Larry Power Road, Bourbonnais, learn how to use a pendulum and paint your own board. The cost is $40, and participants will get all the materials needed to paint a board and will leave with a pendulum.

» 815-573-5564

<strong>Jan. 29</strong>

<strong>Coffee and Petitions</strong>

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., State Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Bourbonnais, will host a coffee and petition event at Oliver’s Bar and Grill in Bradley with Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey, Clerk Dan Hendrickson and County Treasurer Nick Africano.

» <a href="mailto:haasforrep@gmail.com" target="_blank">haasforrep@gmail.com</a>

<strong>Winter Exhibition</strong>

From 2 to 6 p.m., join Kankakee High School’s visual arts students for the opening reception of the Winter Exhibition at Frank Lloyd Wright’s Bradley House, 701 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee. Masks are suggested, and refreshments are provided.

» 815-936-9630

<strong>SCW Arctic Takeover</strong>

At 7 p.m. at 180 W. 1st South St., Chebanse, the Southland Championship Wrestling team will host matches. They will be collecting personal care items to donate to Fortitude Community Outreach. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

» <a href="mailto:southwrestling2017@gmail.com" target="_blank">southwrestling2017@gmail.com</a>

<strong>Jan. 31</strong>

<strong>Police vs. Fire Basketball Game</strong>

At 7 p.m. at the KVPD Rec Center, 150 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee, the Kankakee Police Department and the Kankakee Township Fire Protection District will play basketball to benefit the First Responders Children’s Foundation and the families of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and Officer Tyler Bailey. Entry costs $5 per person.

» 815-939-1311

<strong>Feb. 1</strong>

<strong>AMITA Rx Mobile Food Pantry</strong>

From 3 to 4:30 p.m. in the St. Rose Catholic Church parking lot, 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital will be hosting a free Rx Mobile Pantry with produce, milk, eggs and meat. Open to all.

» 815-937-2100

Feb. 4, 2 to 4 p.m.

Crafting Connections at Bradley Public Library, 296 N. Fulton Ave., Bradley: Seniors are invited to make a Valentine’s Day tote bag using a variety of buttons. This event is hosted by Catholic Charities Diocese of Joliet. Registration is required by Jan. 28.

» Register by calling Kelli at 815-933-7791, ext. 9910.