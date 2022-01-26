Bourbonnais School Board tables masks-optional decision

BOURBONNAIS — The Bourbonnais Elementary School Board voted 4-3 on Tuesday to table a decision on implementing a mask-optional policy pending the outcome of a class action lawsuit that could turn the tide for local control.

Board members Erika Young, Nicole McCarty, Priscilla Dwyer and Betsy Keller voted to table the decision, and Jayne Raef, Stephan Moulton and Kelly Dunnill voted against tabling it.

Before the board tabled the decision, a motion was made by Raef, board president, for the district to recommend rather than require wearing masks in school, except for on buses per federal guidelines, and for IESA competitions.

The board tentatively set a special board meeting for 6:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, to revisit the item.

The board plans to meet if a verdict has been reached on the lawsuit against 145 Illinois school districts before that time, regardless of what the outcome is.

A verdict in the case is expected by this Friday.

Sangamon County Circuit Judge Raylene Grischow heard oral arguments last week in the suit which was filed last year by Greenville attorney Thomas DeVore, who has unsuccessfully challenged the state’s COVID-19 mitigation measures in several other lawsuits, according to <a href="https://www.capitolnewsillinois.com/NEWS/court-weighing-school-covid-mitigations" target="_blank">Capitol News Illinois</a>.

At issue is whether school districts are violating state law by implementing orders from Gov. JB Pritzker and guidelines from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Illinois State Board of Education to impose certain mitigation measures, including requiring face masks in school buildings, exclusion from school due to close contact or a positive case, and vaccination or weekly testing requirements for school personnel, Capitol News Illinois reports.

The board brought up the topic of possibly unmasking students during its December meeting and <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/bourbonnais-school-board-talks-mask-mandate/article_c10b7f3a-61e3-11ec-b642-fbf9ad93083a.html" target="_blank">discussed the issue at length</a> but did not take any action at that time.

Young said there were too many unknowns to make a decision on the matter Tuesday night.

At the same time, requiring masks might still be the course of action while local COVID-19 numbers are on the rise, even if local control is given, Young said.

“I do not know if any of the state’s threats are empty or real,” she said. “I do not know if we are placed on probation, how long we would remain there. I do not know how long it will take for the state to invoke further disciplinary action toward our district.”

Young also said she believes the district needs an exit strategy from COVID-19 mandates, as the virus does not seem to be going away any time soon.

“I want our kids out of masks, and I want a normal school year for them; I have kids in this district,” she said. “However, I do not want our kids to not be able to participate in sports competitions or other extracurricular activities. I do not want our eighth graders to have their transcripts be discredited or our district’s accreditation revoked. I do not want our administrators to lose their licenses or their jobs.”

Moulton noted that the board could hear from the state the next day after implementing a mask-optional decision, or it might be waiting much longer, but that unknown should not stop them from making a choice now.

“I guess where I stand is, if the shoe will fit today, the shoe will fit Friday,” he said.

Keller brought up concerns in regards to staffing and having adequate substitute teachers, which could pose a problem if COVID-19 numbers increase in the district.

“Timing wise, it doesn’t seem smart; it seems irresponsible at this point,” Keller said. “I worry about our staff members. I worry about the kids having to go back to being remote. Is remote better than going to school with a mask for a bit longer?”

Board members asked Superintendent Adam Ehrman to weigh in on if he thought they should make a decision Tuesday night or wait until the outcome of the lawsuit. He declined to give an answer, but noted his support on the matter of local control.

“I am bound by a different set of parameters than a board member is bound by,” Ehrman said. “I can’t say I recommend not doing masks, because I don’t have the leeway to be able to do that.

“If the board votes tonight to make masks optional, I would do my absolute best to make sure we are doing the best we can by using the strategic plan to handle it,” he also said.

Three parents addressed the board during public comment, all of whom were in favor of making masks optional. Two of the parents suggested waiting on a decision until after the outcome of the lawsuit.

“Masks are not without costs, and those costs are astronomical for young children,” parent Amanda Wright said. “I implore you to give this decision back to the parents to make their own, informed choices.”